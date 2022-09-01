The Bachelorette: Logan Palmer addresses fan conspiracy theories about his exit

Logan Palmer addresses conspiracy theories. Pic credit: ABC

Logan Palmer caused some controversy with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette when he switched sides from Rachel’s men to Gabby’s guys.

Shortly after, however, Logan was told he needed to leave the show immediately due to a positive COVID-19 test.

However, when host Jesse Palmer told the other suitors that Logan had to leave, Jesse called it a situation after telling Gabby it was because he had tested positive for COVID-19.

It was after this that fans began to talk and share their opinions about what they believed really happened.

Some viewers speculated that Logan left due to having some illegal substances in his possession and partaking in them while filming. Others claimed that Logan had inappropriate relations with a cruise ship worker while filming, and that’s why he had to leave immediately.

Logan is finally speaking out now and setting the record straight on what actually happened and also talked about viewers’ conspiracy theories about it.

Logan Palmer stated the real reason he had to leave The Bachelorette

Logan appeared on the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast and talked with co-hosts Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo on the real reason he left the show and the viewer reactions.

As he laughed, he stated, “This is not something I expected to get this reaction it has. There’s, like, these very creative, very artistic theories about what actually happened to me.”

Logan went on to state, however, “I did indeed get a positive COVID[-19] test.”

Logan Palmer addressed fans’ conspiracy theories about his exit

While Logan was humored by the theories that Bachelor fans came up with, he did confirm the actual story. He declared, “I [was] back on the ship… and I’m getting my suit ready and [the producers] were like, ‘Logan, step away. Go to your room right now.’”

Logan then stated, of having COVID-19, that he was just really glad none of the other men, or Gabby, ended up having it too.

He then went on to tell how frustrated and upset he was that he had to immediately leave the show without talking to Gabby again or anyone else. Logan especially felt worse because of the switch he made and all of the trouble he felt he caused the women and other contestants.

However, Logan did say he quite enjoyed reading about all of the conspiracy theories. He even joked, “I’m not a producer plant. People think I’m like Nicholas Cage from National Treasure with some massive plan. [Or} some massive conspiracy.”

While people do love themselves a good conspiracy theory, it seems as if Logan’s sudden departure from the show was just what they said it was: him having COVID-19.

For the full episode of Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation and Logan Palmer, click here.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.