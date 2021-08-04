The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston mysteriously logged off Twitter ahead of Greg Grippo blowout

Katie Thurston logged out of Twitter ahead of the blowup exchange between herself and Greg Grippo. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Just ahead of the second hour of the August 2 episode of The Bachelorette, Katie Thurston mysteriously logged out of her Twitter account after happily posting commentary ahead of her date with Greg Grippo. Prior to that, she was happily live-tweeting along with her episode.

The last hour of her Hometown dates consisted of having an outing with Greg where they enjoyed and sampled some fun things from his East Coast state of New Jersey. The couple went on a tandem bike ride, tried surfing, played basketball, and enjoyed a pork roll with an egg and cheese sandwich.

Following that, Katie met Greg’s family, including his sister, who video chatted with her brother during the Hometowns episode.

He later raved about Katie to his family and insisted she was the one for him and they would soon be engaged. Greg said he was in love with Katie and seemed confident she felt the same way. Despite his feelings, he insisted on reassurance from her before proposing.

When Katie couldn’t give him what he wanted, Greg appeared to become both confused and angry. The day after their date, he confronted the Bachelorette lead and confessed his feelings again. Katie replied, “I just love looking at you,” which promoted Greg to become even more upset.

Even after she urged him to hang in there and insisted he would get a rose that week, Greg couldn’t calm down and get his emotions under control. When she couldn’t give him the answer he needed, he left the series.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Katie Thurston stopped live-tweeting The Bachelorette ahead of the blowout with Greg Grippo

As seen below, Katie’s last tweet was shared at 8:49 p.m. EST, just before the 9 o’clock hour of The Bachelorette began.

The ABC lead gave no reason why she logged out of her account that early as she usually live-tweets with fans throughout each episode.

Even through her toughest contestant eliminations this season, Katie has stayed online. However, she went silent during this tumultuous hour of programming and did not return to the platform until almost 1 a.m. EST the next morning, where she thanked her followers for the virtual hugs.

Katie Thurston did not post on Twitter for hours after her confrontation with Greg Grippo aired on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: @katethurston/Twitter

The Bachelorette viewers reacted to the episode without Katie’s participation

Fans of The Bachelorette were quick to share their own reactions to the unsettling hour of programming.

“If You love him, why not just freaking say it??? You put the wall up! How do you expect Greg to propose when you don’t even tell them how you feel? It was obvious all he needed was an assurance of how you really feel? It blew up in your face because of you waiting game!” one fan penned.

Fans of both Katie Thurston and The Bachelorette took over Twitter with their reactions to the interaction between her and Greg Grippo. Pic credit: @katiethurston/Twitter

“I was literally screaming at the tv, “JUST TELL HIM YOU LOVE HIM.” He clearly needed to hear it! That’s all he needed to stay; reassurance that she loved him,” said a second Twitter user.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.