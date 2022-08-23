The Bachelorette: Gabby Windey says ‘I love you’ to one man

Gabby Windey falls in love. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

As Bachelor Nation watched last night’s episode of The Bachelorette, viewers saw Gabby Windey meet the families of the three remaining guys vying for her love and heart.

However, after Erich Schwer’s hometown visit, where she met his dad, his mom, his sister, and his grandma and grandpa, Erich revealed to Gabby that he was falling in love with her.

While, up to that point, Gabby hadn’t returned those three little words, she did tell Erich the same thing back.

Moreover, she had a hard time leaving him there when she got in the car to leave.

While Erich seemed up to the idea of getting engaged and married to Gabby, her other two suitors, Jason Alabaster and Johnny DePhillipo, didn’t think they were ready for that commitment quite yet.

As the hometown dates for Gabby wrapped up, she will now have to figure out who she has the strongest connections with to move on.

Gabby Windey’s hometown date with Erich Schwer

When Gabby traveled to Erich’s hometown in New Jersey, she met Erich’s family, including his dad, who was battling terminal cancer.

Erich had told Gabby prior to meeting his dad, “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen my dad, and he has a very advanced cancer, and it’s terminal. We just don’t know how much time there is. And it’s really, really, really sad.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Unfortunately, Erich’s father lost his battle with cancer just a few weeks before the hometown visit aired.

While extremely hard to deal with, at least the family had that last memory with their dad, husband, and son, and Gabby was able to meet him before he passed.

Gabby Windey’s remaining guys

Gabby did drop the L-word after her hometown date with Erich, but she has two other men still in the running for her final rose.

As she met and got to know Jason and Johnny’s families, too, it put a whole new perspective on sending a guy home before fantasy suites now that their loved ones are involved.

While Jason and Johnny aren’t sure there has been enough time to feel ready to propose to Gabby and be engaged, it doesn’t mean they don’t have strong feelings for her.

Both of their families felt as if their son was happy and falling in love with the co-Bachelorette after talking with her, getting to know her, and seeing them together as a couple.

Who Gabby will pick in the season finale is still up in the air, but Bachelor Nation fans hope she is happy and in love with her choice.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.