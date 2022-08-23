The Bachelorette: Erich Schwer’s dad died just weeks before his hometown visit aired

Erich Schwer’s dad has passed away. Pic credit: @erich_schwer/Instagram

It’s safe to say that Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer, or Nick Viall’s look-alike, have a strong connection during this season of The Bachelorette.

However, the hometown date when Gabby went to meet Erich’s family is one that will definitely go down in the memory books for them both.

In last night’s episode, Bachelor Nation viewers watched as Gabby met, and interacted with, Erich’s dad.

The two actually discussed Erich’s dad’s cancer and how his condition has been deteriorating more.

Sadly, last night’s episode aired about one month after Erich’s dad lost his battle with cancer, making it all the more special to the family.

Erich’s father, Allan Schwer, passed away on July 6, 2022, at the age of 65, and no one is sadder than Erich, his mother, and his sister.

Erich Schwer’s relationship with his dad and mom

During Erich’s one-on-one date with Gabby prior to hometowns, he sat down with her and let her know the importance of family to him.

In fact, he told Gabby his parents were, and are, soulmates, and that’s something that he aims to strive for when he chooses his lifelong partner and decides to get married.

Erich had also revealed to Gabby, when talking about the relationship and bond his parents have, “They’re just like the best team that I’ve ever seen and I know it’s a lot to ask for – but that’s what I want.”

He went on to tell Gabby that his dad’s personality is larger than life, and his mom is truly the hardest worker that he’s ever seen or known in his life.

While viewers watched Erich’s mom talk to Gabby about how she has cared for her husband throughout his cancer diagnosis, it was evident to Gabby, and the viewers, how much she loved her husband.

Gabby Windey’s remaining men

While it looks as if Gabby and Erich have the strongest connection to Bachelor Nation viewers, since she that she, too, was falling in love with him, she does have two other suitors fighting for her heart.

Gabby traveled to Palm Beach, Florida, for Johnny DePhillipo’s hometown visit, as well as to Jason Alabaster’s hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana.

During the visits, it looked like Gabby fit in well with both sets of families. However, fans watched as Jason and Johnny weren’t sure they were ready to propose and leave the show engaged.

They both seemed like they needed more time and didn’t want to feel rushed into the process.

Whether Gabby leaves the show engaged is to be determined, but it looks as if she has three men who truly want to be with her, and only one who would get down on one knee as of now.

