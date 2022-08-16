Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
News

The Bachelorette: Gabby Windey only has three men left as Logan left and Nate was eliminated


- Leave a Comment
Gabby Windey
Gabby Windey has only three men left. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have both had their share of difficulties on this unique season of The Bachelorette.

While Gabby has seemed to have more ups than downs more recently, Monday night’s episode changed that.

During her and Rachel’s pre-date chat with host Jesse Palmer, they both revealed that they think the process is working for them.

However, Gabby did state her doubts about her one-on-one date that was about to occur with Nate Mitchell because she wasn’t sure she could see herself as a mother right away.

Knowing that a relationship with Nate would also include his daughter, Gabby wasn’t sure she could do it.

Moreover, as the episode progressed, another one of Gabby’s men had to leave due to contracting COVID-19.


Comments - Have Your Say

Leave a Reply