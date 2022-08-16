The Bachelorette: Gabby Windey only has three men left as Logan left and Nate was eliminated

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey sent Nate Mitchell home

As Gabby started her one-on-one date with the girl dad, she didn’t get too far into it. In fact, as they walked along the street, Gabby stopped and sat him down on a bench.

She let him know that she just didn’t think she was ready to be an immediate mom yet. Not only did she claim that she wasn’t ready, but she declared she was terrified she would be bad at it, too.

Gabby had the hardest time letting Nate go and worried that she had made the wrong decision by doing so. She even told him that if she got the chance to meet his daughter, “I wouldn’t have a choice but to fall in love because I know how much she’s like you. …Every time I see you, my feelings get deeper and deeper and it’s just so hard because it’s you.”

Nate continued with tears in his eyes, telling Gabby that whoever she picks, in the end, better choose her too because she deserves the best.

Gabby Windey reacted to Logan Palmer getting COVID-19

After the heartache Gabby faced in sending Nate home and wondering if that was the right decision, she geared up for her group date.

While Gabby started her morning off sad, the men and the date itself really brought her spirits up and made her laugh often.

However, just when Gabby had started to feel better about things, Jesse Palmer paid her a visit. Jesse let her in on the fact that Logan Palmer had to leave due to having COVID-19.

Jesse stated, “He’s doing fine, but because we’re trying to take a real abundance of caution for yourself [and] for the rest of the guys, we have to cancel tonight’s cocktail party.”

The host went on to say, “I know how important it was and how much we’re looking forward to it with, obviously, hometowns on the horizon. You doing OK?”

As Gabby processed this new information, she hoped Logan was feeling okay, and she also stated that she felt bad for the other guys because there was a rose to be handed out.

Now that Logan and Nate have left, and Gabby sent Spencer home during the rose ceremony, she now only has three men left in her group.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.