The Bachelorette: Does Nate Mitchell want Gabby Windey back?

The name Nate Mitchell has caused a whirlwind of emotions for Bachelor viewers on this season of The Bachelorette.

From fans loving him to the alleged claims of infidelity and him hiding the fact that he had a daughter, to him discussing it all while sitting in the hot seat on the Men Tell All, Nate has definitely been in the Bachelor World spotlight.

After coming face-to-face with Gabby Windey again at the Men Tell All, fans want to know what his thoughts were seeing her again.

Gabby and Nate’s breakup was emotional and tough on both of them, so seeing each other for the first time was also hard.

While Gabby revealed it was great to see Nate again and find some closure on their relationship, Nate also had some things to say about the reunion and his future with the Bachelorette.

Bachelor Nation is wondering if Nate would want another chance with the former cheerleader or if he has been able to move on.

Nate Mitchell revealed what it was like to see Gabby Windey again

During an episode of the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast, Nate was asked by co-hosts Bryan Abasolo and Mike Johnson what it was like seeing Gabby for the first time since their breakup in Amsterdam.

Nate responded, talking about seeing Gabby at the Men Tell All, “She looked so beautiful. It was just like seeing an old friend, though. We’ve had an ample amount of time since our split and I’ve grown from it and I am appreciative for it.”

He also stated that he is happy for her, that he was content in just seeing her again, and that she was doing well.

After processing everything from the show, and their relationship together, Nate realized he didn’t get to say a lot of what he wanted to in Amsterdam; however, what he really wanted Gabby to know was that he has no hard feelings or dislike toward her.

He went on to say, similar to what Gabby said about a week ago, that he would always have her back and be on her side.

Nate Mitchell responded to the talk about his TikTok video

In response to his TikTok that got millions of views, Nate told the co-hosts that he was expressing how he felt when Gabby broke up with him, not how he was still feeling.

In the podcast episode, Nate talked about how he is a very expressive person, and after the show, he couldn’t say anything to anyone; thus, those feelings were all bottled up inside.

He felt like once he was officially dumped on the aired show that he could get some things off his chest and express his true emotions, hence the TikTok.

When asked if he was trying to get back with Gabby, Nate declared, “It wasn’t trying to win her back, it was just how I felt at that time when I was hurting.”

Nate also let viewers in on a little secret as he claimed, “For now, I’m not trying to get back together with Gabby. You don’t want to close a door for no reason and you never knew what the future holds, but for right now, I am assuming she’s with the person she wants to be with. I am not trying to wreck a happy home for my own good, so if she’s happy, I’m happy.”

