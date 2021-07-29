The Bachelorette: Dale Moss’s romantic response to Clare Crawley’s anniversary post

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss shared the first anniversary of their love affair with romantic social media posts. Pic credit: @dalemoss13/Instagram

The Bachelorette stars Dale Moss and Clare Crawley celebrate their one-year anniversary, a milestone moment for the couple whose attraction and feelings for one another set the stage for one of the most dynamic moments in the series’ history.

Clare met Dale during her first night as the star of The Bachelorette, Season 16.

Clare was the first contestant to film her season in a quarantine bubble due to coronavirus restrictions. In 2020 Her season was held at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs. She exited The Bachelorette after only 12 days of filming because she had fallen for Dale, to whom she gave her first impression rose on night one.

Clare’s connection to Dale appeared instant. Sparks flew between the two from the moment he stepped out of his car for their first meeting. Clare said these words on camera and sealed the deal regarding her feelings for Bachelor Nation to hear; “Oh, man. I definitely feel like I just met my husband. I’m shaking!”

She ditched the show in favor of Dale, and they finished their time on reality TV with a shocking engagement.

While a lead had never left mid-production before, this wasn’t the first time Clare quit a Bachelor Nation show. She chose to leave in Season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014 after questioning how serious her partner, Zack Kalter, was about their relationship.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Dale Moss responds to his ladylove’s anniversary post

Clare honored her love for Dale with a video montage of their history together. She added the caption, “Happy ONE YEAR anniversary, love.”

Dale’s response was romantic and heartfelt.

“Love you with all my heart. Before we even met, I knew God was working but never could have imagined what he had in store for us, and there’s so much more ahead. My heart is with you always,” he penned.

Dale Moss replied to Clare Crawley’s anniversary post with the most romantic response. Pic credit: @clarecrawley/Instagram

The video was backed by the song “Found You” by Chris and Bri. The duo sang the song during week 4 of Clare’s season after her engagement to Dale. The song was performed solo by Bri in the new video upload.

Dale marked the special day as well

Dale shared a sweet photograph of a stolen kiss between him and his fiancee on the social media sharing site, as seen below.

In the post’s caption, Dale said that the special moments shared between the couple were the ones they would treasure most. Dale spoke of the journey they had been on together and that he loved Clare with all his heart.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.