The Bachelorette: Connor B backtracks statement defending Greg Grippo

The Bachelorette contestant Connor Brennan has retracted and apologized for his statement defending Greg Grippo.

Connor and Greg were notoriously close during their time together on The Bachelorette.

After Greg’s tumultuous and controversial breakup with Katie Thurston, Bachelor Nation was torn between who was in the wrong.

Connor takes back statement saying that Greg did not gaslight Katie

Some members of Bachelor Nation called out Greg for gaslighting Katie.

Connor addressed those viewers in a tweet.

“There was no gaslighting in this episode, there was a fight between two people that you saw maybe 20% of,” he wrote.

He has since received backlash for his statement. Bachelor fan account @bachelornation.scoop called out Greg and reposted his tweet.

“Connor defended Greg on Twitter. He says there was no gaslighting, When Katie herself (who was there) shared a post about gaslighting,” the caption read.

Connor took to the comments section to share that he has retracted his statement.

“just a quick note: i deleted this tweet reply once i saw that katie herself had posted resources about gaslighting. my intent was not to invalidate anyone’s experience, but i fully realize that impact is more important than intent, so i’d like to apologize to anyone who felt hurt or invalidated by my words,” Connor wrote.

John Hersey has also called out those defending Greg.

Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo’s explosive fight

Katie and Greg’s relationship imploded following an argument featured on the most recent episode of The Bachelorette.

Katie met Greg’s family during the hometown dates. While that went seemingly well, things took a turn for the worse during Katie and Greg’s one-on-one time following the date.

Greg professed his feelings for Katie and told her he loved her. Greg seemingly wanted her to say it back but Katie felt like she couldn’t due to her commitment to the Bachelorette process.

When Katie replied, “I love looking at you,” Greg did not take it well. Katie tried to reassure Greg that he was her number one and that she just needed to wait, but Greg wanted her to think outside of the realms of the process.

The following day, Greg showed up at Katie’s place to discuss their fight. He accused her of not listening to him and being a different person the night before.

Katie tried to apologize and explained why she was waiting to tell him, but Greg was inconsolable.

He stormed off the set and told Katie he was done, leaving Katie crying on the ground.

While viewers have mixed opinions on the fight, they can agree it was one of the most heated breakups to ever go down in Bachelor history.

