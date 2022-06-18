The Bachelorette breakup: Michelle Young and Nayte Olyukoa announce split

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya call it quits. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young chose Nayte Olukoya over Brandon Jones during her finale on The Bachelorette Season 18.

As the two have seemed in love and happy ever since Nayte won over Michelle’s final rose and heart, they have posted fun videos and photos all over social media.

While Michelle just decided to quit her teaching position and leave the classroom, Bachelor Nation thought that maybe the next move for the couple would be moving in together finally. The duo had been doing long-distance with Michelle still in Minnesota and Nayte in Texas.

However, last night, the announcement that came from them both was not the one that fans were expecting.

What did Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya announce?

On their Instagram Stories, both Michelle and Nayte revealed that instead of taking the next step together, the couple is splitting up.

While it seems the split was amicable, according to their statements, it doesn’t make it any easier for Bachelor Nation to digest.

Michelle’s words about the break-up

Michelle took to her Instagram Story to state how hard it has been for the two of them to continue a relationship in the public eye.

She wrote, “I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us.”

Michelle then talked about how Nayte was her best friend, and she will always have a love for him, as well as support him in all of his future endeavors throughout life.

Moreover, Michelle ended by saying, “I will always acknowledge and appreciate the adventures, support, and growth both Nayte and this experience have brought me. At the same time, I’m deeply hurting and will need time and space to work through this heartbreak.”

Nayte’s write-up about the split

When Nayte took to his Instagram Story, he started by talking about his journey on The Bachelorette and wanting to find his soulmate. He then relayed that sometimes you think you have found your person but then come to realize it’s not meant to be.

Nayte declared, “Michelle and I are going to move forward separately. Hearts are heavy, emotions are high, and we are dealing with this the best way we can.”

He went on to say that he and Michelle are both private people by nature, so they want to continue on that path during this split.

Nayte then claimed, “However, what I do want to share with you all is that this was real. We genuinely fell in love, and we genuinely became each other’s best friends. Michelle and I will always cheer each other on, but moving forward, we will be cheering from a distance.”

Then Nayte went on to address Bachelor Nation and fans and thanked everyone for their support through the entire journey. He wanted to remind everyone that they are real people, their love was real, and this break-up is real.

While the emotions are running high, Nayte wanted to let people know that he and Michelle are going to need time to get through this, and they would like to do it privately to let their hearts heal.

