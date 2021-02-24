Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
The Bachelor: Viewers want to know how old is Bri’s mom?


bri-bachelor
Bri Sparks is officially one of three women battling it out in the final for Matt James’ heart. Pic credit: ABC

It’s finally time for the hometown dates on The Bachelor.

After a long season full of crowns, surprises, and drama, the last four contestants have taken Matt James to meet the most important people in their life.

Although Bri Springs shared last week that she quit her job to appear on the show, Matt obviously appreciated the effort as he invited her as a finalist.

How old is Bri’s mom?

On the third hometown date of the week, it was time for Bri to introduce Matt to her family.

Prepping him for the unique group of people he would be meeting, she worriedly told him, “I don’t think I expected to be here with you, and I didn’t expect for you to meet my family.”

“I am still terrified at the fact that I wouldn’t necessarily be able to give you a conventional family, like mom and dad, and everyone else,” she explained.

Connecting over the fact they both come from single-parent households, Matt was definitely able to put her at ease.

While some family visits had their tension, that wasn’t the case when it came to Bri’s family. The communications manager from San Francisco introduced Matt to her mother Lauren and a close friend, also named Bri.

Not only did her mother warm the hearts of Bachelor Nation with the unconditional support for her daughter, fans couldn’t help but point out that they could pass as sisters.

Apart from asking for her skincare routine, fans are wondering how old the mother-of-two is. Earlier in the season, Bri confided in Matt that her mother had gotten pregnant at 13 years old.

Since Bri is 25 years old as of November 23, that would but Lauren about 38 or 39 years old.

However, when it comes to the relationship with Matt, it doesn’t look good for the 25-year-old. Fans couldn’t overlook that after Bri admitted she was falling in love with him – he didn’t give her much to work with.

After she struggled to get the wording out, he simply said, “Thank you for sharing that with me.”

Hometowns went left for one contestant

Hometowns give the potential couples a look into what their lives could possibly look like if they leave the show together.

While it brings clarity to some, it made one contestant realize she that she didn’t want to be there anymore.

When it came to Serena, she ultimately figured out that she didn’t see a future with Matt and chose to step out of the competition.

With three roses and three contestants left by default, all three advanced to the steamy next round of fantasy suite dates.

Do you think Serena’s early departure could’ve changed the end result of the rose ceremony?

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

