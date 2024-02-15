The Bachelor viewers are still team Maria as drama continues after Sydney is sent home

Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor has been rough for Maria Georgas.

The Canadian beauty wowed viewers on premiere night, but it’s been a rollercoaster ever since.

She earned the ire of Bachelor fans on the second episode when she “changed into something more comfortable” and got clowned for it.

But ever since, Maria has been working her way into Bachelor Nation’s hearts after she became the target of some seriously disturbing bullying.

Sydney zeroed in on Maria early after she decided to be offended by something Maria said about her age following a comment made by Madina.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It didn’t even bother Madina that much, but Sydney rode that drama right out the door because Joey wasn’t having any of it.

Then, with Sydney gone, it seems Lea felt the need to step into that drama void, and she took over in taking aim at Maria as she called out Madina for not supporting Sydney upon her exit.

Now Lea is being extra-rude to Maria, even making a snide comment about having to go on a group date with her – while Maria seems unbothered by all of the haters she’s amassed in the cast.

The Bachelor fans ride hard for Maria after all the bullying

Maria wouldn’t be nearly as popular this season on The Bachelor if she hadn’t been the target of what seems to be some unwarranted accusations.

The way she’s handled herself is top-notch, and Bachelor Nation has taken note. Now, they are taking over social media with love for Maria and hate for the mean girls every week as this drama refuses to die out.

After Sydney’s departure and Lea’s promotion to the season’s new villain, one viewer took to X (formerly Twitter) to point out that they “have not heard maria say one negative thing about a girl so far btw.”

have not heard maria say one negative thing about a girl so far btw #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/4wz5bb52WW — liv (@Iivsmithh) February 14, 2024

Another liked their reaction to Will Smith on Oscars night, writing, “me anytime any lea comes on my screen and talks about maria.”

me anytime any lea comes on my screen and talks about maria #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/UPOOKMp70C — V (@dolcesbrunette) February 14, 2024

Another Bachelor viewer pointed out how silly all this drama is, tweeting, “so let me get this straight… Lea is mad at Medina bc she’s being nice to Maria bc Sydney went home for being mad at Maria over something she said about Medina who wasn’t even mad about what Maria said in the first place?”

so let me get this straight… Lea is mad at Medina bc she’s being nice to Maria bc Sydney went home for being mad at Maria over something she said about Medina who wasn’t even mad about what Maria said in the first place? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/6p0sRVraFb — Hannah Lane (@HannahLane014) February 14, 2024

Maria asks The Bachelor fans not to send hate

Even though Maria has every reason to enjoy the backlash her Bachelor co-stars are facing, she’s continued showing just how classy she is.

After Episode 4, she took to Instagram with a message for fans where she admitted that she was seeing some of this drama play out for the first time.

Still, she urged The Bachelor fans not to send hate to her co-stars as angry viewers filled Sydney, Lea, and Madina’s comments sections with their rage.

The way Maria has handled the situation with the other women on the show has catapulted her to fan-favorite status with The Bachelor viewers and places her firmly in the conversation about who should be the next The Bachelorette lead.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.