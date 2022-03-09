The Bachelor viewer notices a key clue from sneak peek that could hint at Clayton Echard’s fate 

The Bachelor viewers will soon learn how Clayton Echard’s journey ends. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard’s journey on The Bachelor is nearing the end which means fans will soon learn if he’s engaged.

Several Bachelor Nation insiders have suggested that Clayton’s season ends in a shocking and unexpected way which has stirred up lots of speculation.

While it’s been suggested by producers that Clayton’s finale is near impossible to figure out, one The Bachelor fan noticed a telling clue regarding the show’s recent previews that may indicate how Clayton’s journey ends.

The Bachelor viewer theorizes about Clayton Echard’s fate

Recently, the Women Tell All provided lots of drama and it also provided a sneak peek into the remaining episodes of Clayton’s season.

The preview teased lots of drama and tears but there was a notable moment missing in the sneak peek trailer.

Typically, seasons of The Bachelor end with the lead standing amongst gorgeous scenery as they hold an engagement ring and prepare to get down on one knee.

Interestingly, the recent previews didn’t show any glimpse of Clayton holding a ring as he waits to propose.

A viewer shared their theory based on these missing scenes, tweeting, “There are no shots of Clayton dressed up about to propose ever shown. I’m thinking he ends up alone.”

While editing can often be deceiving when it comes to The Bachelor trailers, it is interesting that the show has refrained from hinting at any sign of a proposal between Clayton and one of his final three.

There are no shots of Clayton dressed up about to propose ever shown. I’m thinking he ends up alone. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/OPDl2G0hik — Kelsey (@kelsey_mansell) March 8, 2022

Clayton Echard falls in love with three women

While Clayton won’t be able to officially confirm his relationship status until next week’s finale, the previews have made it clear that he falls in love with each woman in his final three.

Clayton narrowed down his choices to Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia, and Susie Evans and it appears they are in for a wild end to the season.

Ever since the beginning of Clayton’s season, it’s been teased that he reveals to his finalist that he fell in love with all of them and was intimate with more than one woman. The news clearly devastates the ladies and could put Clayton’s hopes of love and marriage in jeopardy.

Tune in tonight and next week to see how Clayton navigates his final moments on The Bachelor and to learn once and for all if Clayton is engaged.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.