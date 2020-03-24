The Bachelor star Peter Weber gives breakup advice, reveals it’s supposed to hurt

The Bachelor star Peter Weber broke things off with Hannah Ann, despite getting engaged to her on the show.

He revealed that he still had feelings for Madison.

Hannah felt betrayed and many viewers felt that he didn’t handle the whole situation the right way.

However, Peter followed his heart and would later apologize for the way he handled everything, saying he would do better.

While he hasn’t had a chance to do better, as he remains single, he is dishing out breakup advice online.

Peter Weber says heartbreak has to hurt

During a recent Instagram Q&A session, Peter answered questions from fans. One person wanted advice after coming out of a three-year relationship.

Peter had an interesting response, revealing that breakups are supposed to hurt, but he had a positive response otherwise.

“Breakups are supposed to hurt. But I believe things happen for a reason and you’re one step closer to your person now. You should never want to be with someone that doesn’t want you back the same way,” Peter revealed.

As it turns out, he reveals that he was also in pain during his breakups, but he believes that everything that happened on The Bachelor happened for a reason and he’s happier because of it. Now, he’s closer to his one person.

Peter Weber still wants to meet his person

Despite meeting 30 wonderful women on The Bachelor, Peter is still looking forward to meeting the one person for him.

As we’ve previously revealed, Peter and Madison were brought together on The Bachelor finale so that they could see whether there was a spark between them.

However, Peter’s mother appeared to steal the show and kept bashing Madison in a way that made viewers call her the worst mother-in-law ever. Peter didn’t say much to his mother, who clearly wanted him to work out his issues with Hannah Ann.

Then, 48 hours later, Peter and Madison revealed that they would not pursue a relationship. Peter was not, and had never been with Madison, after the finale.

Even though viewers had hoped that the two of them would work out their issues, it was clear from the finale episode that Peter’s mom would do whatever it took to keep them apart.

For now, Peter doesn’t seem too interested in jumping into the dating pool to find his person.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.