The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei reveals his biggest turn off

Joey Graziadei is quickly becoming one of the most beloved Bachelor stars in the history of the show.

This is due to his good looks and also because Joey is one of the kindest and most respectful stars ever to hit The Bachelor franchise.

We’re only two episodes in and already seeing a massive boost in viewership.

And that’s all due to the viewers loving Joey and thinking he’s one of the best as he deals with a mansion full of women vying for his heart and his hand in marriage.

It’s been a wild ride already, with viewers pinning who they think the season villain is and who they do and don’t love.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And while The Bachelor viewers know what they do and don’t like, it turns out Joey does too.

Joey Graziadei opens up about his biggest turn-off

Joey Graziadei has been busy promoting his season of The Bachelor, and while on his interview tour, Extra asked him what turns him off.

His biggest turn-off right now is show-related, which doesn’t surprise us at all. Especially since Joey has been so careful to tune in to everything his ladies have to say any time he has them in a one-on-one situation.

Joey’s active listening skills are top-notch, and his ability to relate to each and every person he comes in contact with has won him a top spot in terms of what type of man women dream of.

So when asked about his own turn-offs, Joey was quick to say that he doesn’t like it when “people get so lost in everything that’s going on, and they get so into the performance and the crowd that they don’t even focus on at all me and trying to create a connection with me.”

He continued, “So my turn-off in this type of setting is when someone is too lost in all the chaos of it and can’t actually realize what the whole purpose is, which is to still be further in connection and having me get to know them better.”

That sounds wildly specific, and we can’t wait to see who Joey is calling out when the upcoming Mrs. Right pageant plays out in Episode 3.

There will be more drama with Sydney and Maria

We’re betting another big turn-off for Joey is drama between women in the mansion, and we’re about to see plenty more of that coming up.

That’s because Sydney isn’t done taking aim at Maria, who seems to want none of it.

On the last episode of The Bachelor, Sydney accused Maria of age-shaming Madina — and if she did, she certainly didn’t mean to.

Even though Maria tried to squash the beef with Sydney and Madina, it doesn’t look like Sydney is letting it go.

In a sneak peek for next week, we see Sydney taking aim at Maria again, this time calling her a bully and a mean girl.

Then, Sydney runs to Joey to tell him about her nemesis and stir up drama in the mansion, which clearly gets on Joey’s nerves.

It’s not clear how things will play out, but Joey does end up pulling Maria aside to see what’s going on, and we’re hoping he’ll see what’s really going on and not send the wrong girl home.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.