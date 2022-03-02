The Bachelor star Clayton Echard sent this woman home after she confessed she was falling in love

Clayton Echard eliminated Serene Russell after she revealed she loved him. Pic credit: ABC

Serene Russell was left blindsided and speechless when she was eliminated by Clayton Echard after telling him she loved him.

The Bachelor chose to send Serene home directly after meeting her family in the hometown date, saying he had stronger connections with the other women.

Clayton Echard sent Serene Russell home after she revealed she was in love with him

Serene appeared to be a front-runner from the beginning as one of the few women who had two one-on-one dates with Clayton. However, she was eliminated right before the Fantasy Suite dates.

“I’m shocked, confused. I literally told the man I was falling in love with him and in love with him,” Serene said in the limo interview. “If that doesn’t do something for him then, like, there’s nothing I can do.”

The 26-year-old elementary school teacher ended her hometown date on a high, revealing she was fully in love with Clayton after seeing him with her family.

“I’m not falling in love anymore, like I am in love,” Serene said before the rose ceremony. “That does make things scarier, but Clayton’s my person. I would be absolutely shattered if I had to go home tonight.”

She was left visibly shaken and confused by the elimination as Clayton stumbled over an apology. Clayton said he had to reflect on where he stood with his heart when Serene asked for an explanation to the shock dumping.

Serene Russell said she had nothing to say to Clayton Echard after he eliminated her

Serene explained why she had nothing else to say to Clayton as she drove away in the limo after their short, final conversation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Clayton was able to break down my walls. But, like, I gave it my all,” she said. “I can feel myself closing back up, and that’s why I have, like, nothing else to say to him.”

She had previously opened up earlier in the episode about Clayton being one of the few people she felt comfortable enough with to bring home to her family.

Despite the setback from being burned by Clayton, Serene later took to Instagram to reflect on the experience and commit to being vulnerable and unafraid to love again going forward.

It appears Serene didn’t find love on The Bachelor, but fans are rooting for her to get another chance on Bachelor in Paradise or even with Bachelorette alum Brandon Jones.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.