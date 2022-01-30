The Bachelor spoilers: Shanae Ankney overhears the house plotting to send her home

The Bachelor’s Shanae Ankney faces off with the rest of the women in this week’s episode. Pic credit: ABC

It appears this week’s episode of The Bachelor will feature a show-down between season villain Shanae Ankney and several of the other women.

A sneak peek of the upcoming episode hinted tensions rise when Shanae overhears several of the girls plotting to send her home.

The ET exclusive clip shows Shanae with her ear pressed against her wall as Sierra Jackson, Gabby Windey, and Genevieve Parisi reveal they are fed up with her actions.

The Bachelor contestants plan to send Shanae Ankney home

“It’s not going to get better unless we all were to tell him straight up, ‘like hey, this is her character,’” Sierra told the other two girls as Shanae listened in. “We all tell him, ‘this is not somebody you wanna marry.’”

Gabby seemed to agree, mentioning that the night portion of a group date could be ideal for a conversation with Clayton about Shanae.

“I am tired of Shanae,” Sierra said in a confessional, “She’s toxic and Clayton needs to know who she really is.”

All three women also mentioned they dreaded the idea of being on a group date with the other woman and did not consider her a friend.

Shanae, who heard the entire conversation, was left furious by the plan to send her home.

“Don’t mess with me,” Shanae said in an interview. “Clayton can send me home but these b***hes are not sending me home.”

“Watch out,” she threatened in the interview while footage played of her appearing to get ready for the day while she put on lip gloss.

The drama appears to only escalate from there as Shanae is shown storming into a group date and throwing The Bachelor Bowl Champion trophy across the lawn in the episode trailer.

A confrontation has seemed inevitable as tensions have been rising between Shanae and the other women in the house for several weeks now. Shanae faced intense backlash from Bachelor Nation over continued mocking of Elizabeth Corrigan’s ADHD.

She also told Clayton the other women were bullying her and initiated the infamous Shrimp Gate incident.

It is unclear who Bachelor Clayton Echard will believe in the upcoming episode, but he did make it clear last week that he would be addressing the argument with the entire house.

On a more light-hearted note, it appears both Clayton and viewers will get a break from the drama in a one-on-one with fan favorite Rachel Recchia this week.

“You know, Rachel’s special, and she makes me really just forget about everything else that’s going on,” Clayton said. “And I haven’t had these feelings in a long time.”

Tune in this week to see how Clayton navigates his growing feelings and the turmoil within the house.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.