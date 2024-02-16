The Bachelor spoilers: Joey worries he won’t find love as Season 28 winds down

Season 28 of The Bachelor has been a whirlwind already with all the drama, kissing, romance, and literally everyone falling in love with Joey Graziadei.

It’s easily been one of the best Bachelor seasons in years, and it’s safe to say that Joey is a breath of fresh air.

The 28-year-old tennis coach is quite a catch, and each week, he proves even more what a great guy he is.

But that doesn’t mean he’s been without criticism because even Nick Viall thinks Joey has been playing it really safe this season by only eliminating women at his rose ceremonies and during that two-on-one date where it was expected.

He hasn’t made any bold moves or stepped up to say goodbye to a bad match right in the middle of the day, which is something that Bachelor stars have definitely done before.

But even with Joey playing it safe and the remaining women all falling head over heels in love with him, The Bachelor star is heading toward the end of the season with a lot to worry about.

The Bachelor’s remaining women are getting antsy

Since the beginning of the season, The Bachelor has teased that Joey’s ending will be like nothing we’ve ever seen before (as if we haven’t heard that before, right?)

In a recent The Bachelor sneak peek shared before the next episode, they’re doubling down on casting doubt about Joey even being engaged when this is all over.

The clip starts with Joey “on cloud nine,” where he proclaims that he’s “never coming down,” but he quickly returns to reality where his 10 remaining women are getting even more competitive and jealous of each other.

The tears are flowing as the women worry that he’s falling in love with them and everyone else, prompting a bit of insecurity.

Is Joey Graziadei going to get rejected at The Bachelor finale?

That’s when Joey realizes how “scary it would be” if he were to propose to one of these women and have them turn him down – with cameras rolling, even.

Then, Joey begins reflecting on his Bachelorette journey, where he got to the final two, only to have Charity Lawson choose Dotun Olubeko. It worked out in the end, as he’s now on his own journey, but that doesn’t mean rejection didn’t hurt.

While we’re pretty sure no one is going to stand Joey up, that’s exactly what is teased as the sneak peek ends with a note that says, “Joey, We need to talk,” and then cuts to a single (final) red rose all by itself as foreboding music plays and Joey walks up to the rose alone.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.