The Bachelor set to begin filming soon, Wells Adams will not be host

Bachelor in Paradise fans will be disappointed to learn that Wells reportedly won’t be hosting The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Even though Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette has yet to air, the franchise is already set to film the 2022 season of The Bachelor.

Clayton Echard, a contestant from Michelle’s season, is set to be the next Bachelor lead.

While ABC has yet to officially announce Clayton as The Bachelor, footage of Clayton presumably filming his intro package and announcing the news to his hometown has surfaced.

Reality Steve revealed exactly how soon Clayton’s season is set to begin filming in a tweet.

He wrote, “Clayton’s season begins filming on Tuesday night at the mansion.”

Who is going to be hosting The Bachelor Season 26?

Ever since Chris Harrison got tangled up in the franchise’s racism controversy, The Bachelor’s next host has been up in the air.

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe hosted The Bachelorette Seasons 17 and 18.

Additionally, for Bachelor in Paradise, a rotating cast of celebrity guest hosts led the season.

This is the first time a season of The Bachelor has aired since Chris Harrison’s exit.

While Bachelor in Paradise’s Master of Ceremonies and Cocktails, Wells Adams, was a popular candidate, it seems as if he won’t be the next Bachelor host.

Reality Steve revealed, “Also, I don’t know who the new host is yet but I’m hearing now that’s it’s NOT Wells. As reported last month, they are looking for a new, permanent, solo host.”

Pic credit: @RealitySteve/Twitter

Aside from Wells, another contender for The Bachelor host is Lance Bass.

He hosted a portion of Bachelor in Paradise and admitted he’d be willing to take over as the franchise’s permanent host.

Another strong option is Emmanuel Acho. The ESPN reporter hosted Matt James’s After The Final Rose special and received positive reception.

He also has stated he’d be willing to be the franchise’s host.

Producers have also been known to surprise Bachelor Nation so it is possible that the new host is someone that no one has ever considered.

Wells previously expressed he’d be willing to be The Bachelor host

Wells also has expressed that he would be interested in filling Chris Harrison’s shoes.

“Whatever they want me to do, I’m ready to do it!” Wells told ABC. “I’m not sure what the next step is, but whatever ABC and Bachelor Nation wants I’ll go do it. If they want me to host the show, sure I’ll go do that, if they want me to be the janitor next season, OK, I’ll go do that too. Whatever you guys want.”

It seems that won’t be the case for this season at least. Even though Wells isn’t hosting Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, that doesn’t mean he’s out of the running to become the franchise’s permanent host.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.