The Bachelor: Robert Mills and Nick Viall tease Fantasy Suites get ‘NEXT. LEVEL’ crazy

The Women Tell All special was a night full of surprises, but the week is far from over for The Bachelor fans.

Tonight’s long-awaited episode takes on the Fantasy Suite dates, where Clayton sleeps with at least two of his contestants and proclaims to love all three final women.

If that wasn’t enough to get viewers to tune in, two well-known Bachelor Nation figures weighed in on just how wild this episode is about to get.

Robert Mills and Nick Viall claim the Fantasy Date episode will blow fans away

“As crazy as tonight is, JUST WAIT for tomorrow. It is NEXT. LEVEL. #TheBachelor #WomenTellAll,” Robert Mills tweeted.

This is not the first time ABC’s VP of Alternative Programming has stirred the pot on what to expect in upcoming episodes.

However, former Bachelor Nick Viall took this opportunity to validate the sentiment by retweeting the message and adding, “He’s not lying.”

What happens on The Bachelor Fantasy Suites episode?

Previews of tonight’s episode have shown all three women struggling to come to terms with the overnight dates.

Despite the show appearing to spoil its final three from the very beginning, no one knows quite what to expect from tonight’s show.

Reality Steve fueled rumors even more by tweeting that the “narrative changes” tonight.

Fans jumped in to give their best predictions for how everything plays out. Some viewers theorized that Susie Evans may self-eliminate tonight.

Others questioned Rachel Recchia after a preview showed her debating whether she could accept the overnight date.

Whatever happens tonight, it seems clear that the stage is set for plenty of drama to arise.

Why did Robert Mills call Women Tell All ‘crazy’?

The Women Tell All special was a wild ride for everyone involved, including Clayton, the women, and fans.

The episode covered everything from claims that Clayton’s brother DM’d Teddi Wright to rumors that Genevieve Parisi slept with Aaron Clancy.

Clayton Echard was left visibly shaken after being called out by the women, and Shanae Ankney cemented her position as The Bachelor villain by refusing to apologize.

Despite the non-stop drama, Robert Mills maintains that fans can expect even more surprises and bombshells from tonight’s episode.

Tune in to see how it all plays out between Clayton Echard and his three final women on the overnight dates.

The Bachelor Fantasy Suite date episode airs on Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.