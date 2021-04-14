The Bachelor producers react to news of Colton Underwood coming out

Producers of The Bachelor franchise have released a statement regarding former series lead Colton Underwood coming out as gay. Pic credit: ABC

Producers of The Bachelor have released a statement reacting to the news that Colton Underwood, the male lead of Season 23 of the franchise, has come out as gay.

The executive producers of The Bachelor franchise released a statement that said, “We are so inspired by Colton Underwood’s courage to embrace and pursue his authentic self. As firm believers in the power of love, we celebrate Colton’s journey in the LGBTQIA+ community every step of the way.”

This came after Colton sat down with Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts and shared his truth.

“This year’s been a lot for a lot of people and it’s probably made a lot of people look at themselves in the year and figure out who they are,” he explained.

“I’ve run from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me,” Colton said.

Andy Cohen, producer, and host of The Real Housewives franchise on Bravo shared his own thoughts regarding Colton coming out after the news broke.

JUST IN: Executive Producers of ⁦@BachelorABC⁩ franchise released a statement of support to Colton – #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/IPBdCTYAld — Dom Proto (@Dom_Proto) April 14, 2021

Celebs weigh in

RH producer Andy Cohen shared his feelings regarding Colton Underwood coming out as gay. Pic credit: Twitter

“You’re free now Colton. A toaster is on its way. Great interview Robin Roberts,” he penned.

The View panelist Meghan McCain also posted her remarks on Twitter.

The View panelist Meghan McCain supported Colton Underwood via a tweet. Pic credit: Twitter

“Sending Colton love, light, support and deep respect. It is real bravery to live your truth in this world. Thank you for being so open and courageous with your journey,” wrote The View panelist Meghan McCain.

Colton was open about his journey

“I’ve had sort of a range of responses and the underlying most common was ‘I wish you would have told me sooner’ and when I hear that I wish I would have had faith in my friends and family a little bit more,” Colton said to Robin Roberts.

“The only reason I’m sitting down with you today is because I have the love and support of my friends and my family,” he continued.

Robin would later tell her Good Morning America co-anchors Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos that Colton’s father Scott was there when Colton spoke his truth and that he was supportive as his son told his story.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.