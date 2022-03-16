The Bachelor: Hannah Brown reacts to Clayton Echard’s finale

Hannah Brown revealed her thoughts on Clayton Echard and his three final women. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard’s controversial finale sparked a lot of opinions from viewers and Bachelor Nation alumni alike, most of which were of the negative variety.

However, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown appeared ready to cut The Bachelor some slack as she revealed her thoughts on Clayton’s actions and the three final women.

Hannah shared her reaction to the explosive finale in an Instagram Q&A when fans begged for her thoughts on how the drama all played out.

Hannah Brown shared her feelings on Clayton Echard and his final three women

Hannah posted a lengthy message to her Instagram story detailing her thoughts as she enjoyed a walk and coffee.

“Could things have been handled SO much better? Absolutely. Do I think Clayton knows that – yeah, and I don’t think the world needs me to call out the mistakes he made along the way – there are plenty of other people doing that,” Hannah captioned the photo.

She went on to gush about Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia, and Susie Evans. Despite refusing to join the crowd in criticizing Clayton, Hannah did add that she was glad the three final women were given a chance to express themselves at the After the Final Rose special.

“Their hurt was so valid. I hate that they had to experience the pain and confusion, but pain is the best teacher (ugh I know whyyy is this true!)”

Hannah Brown is moving on from The Bachelorette

Hannah ended the message with a hint that she would not be jumping back into the conversation or the franchise anytime soon.

She’s been getting serious with boyfriend Adam Woolard, and the two even recently adopted a dog together.

The Bachelorette has appeared to be focusing more on creating as she released her novel and more recently, a guided journal.

She has also not returned to viewers’ screens for the recent seasons and even has allegedly ghosted one of her final Bachelorette contestants.

Despite steering clear of the chaotic season, Hannah couldn’t escape her legacy entirely. Bachelor fans were amazed by how much Susie resembled Hannah and spent the season comparing the two.

It appears that Hannah also couldn’t help giving her thoughts on the dramatic season finale as Gabby and Rachel are set to follow in her footsteps.

The two were announced as the first ever dual Bachelorettes, and it seems they already have Hannah Brown in their corner.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.