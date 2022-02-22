The Bachelor fan-favorite Gabby Windey shows off her legs in brown dress with midriff cutouts

Gabby Windey shows off her figure in a revealing outfit. Pic credit: ABC

One of the front-runners on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Gabby Windey, is taking to her Instagram page to pose in a barely-there brown mini-skirt dress, complete with random cut-outs throughout the body of the dress.

Gabby made the post as she squatted down in front of a door, donning strappy, gold high-heels as she smiled seductively at the camera.

She captioned her Instagram post and wrote, “All dressed up to do my daily wordle.”

Wordle is a game that has caught the eye of millions and taken the Nation by storm, and apparently has sucked Gabby in as well.

In fact, Nick Viall, a Bachelor Nation alum, took to his own Instagram a while back to tell fans that Ben Higgins actually got him addicted to the famous word game as well.

Gabby, as she squatted down, showed a lot of leg in her extremely short, scantily there brown dress, with cut-outs in all of the right places to accentuate her tiny frame and gorgeous long legs and perfect build.

What did The Bachelor fans have to say about Gabby Windey’s look?

Fans took to her post and complimented her look and her fashion sense.

One fan wrote, “Dayummmmmmm (complete with a fire flame emoji and heart-faced emoji).”

Another showed their support for Gabby’s look by writing, “Oh okayyyy (with a cat emoji).”

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Three other fans also loved what they saw as one posted, “love love LOVEEEEE, (with three heart-faced emojis),”

Another commented, “Literally my faveeee (with red hearts and fire flame emojis),”

And the third wrote, “Gorgeous baby doll (followed by four fire flame emojis and four red hearts).”

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Another viewer referred to the Wordle portion of Gabby’s caption, as well as her look, as she put, “(two laughing face emojis) spoiler alert: word of the day is hottie.”

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey’s history with Bachelor Nation alums

Gabby, a former NFL cheerleader, was in the spotlight before the season even started as a contestant who has already dated two Bachelor Nation alums.

She reportedly not only dated Dean Unglert, a former contestant on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, but she admitted Dean was “one of her first loves back in college.”

Dean also left Bachelor in Paradise with Caelynn Miller-Keyes, whom he is still dating today.

Gabby also has links to past The Bachelorette contestant, Blake Horstmann, who was the runner-up on Becca Kufrin’s season, as well as a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise.

However, Gabby made the statement that she wouldn’t even refer to them as having dated in the past. She did say they hung out and spent time together, but no actual dating had occurred between the two.

Gabby Windey vs. Shanae Ankney

Gabby and fellow contestant Shanae Ankney made headlines after Shanae referred to Gabby as being like a 12-year-old cheerleader in her words and actions.

While Shanae made snide comments here and there throughout the show about various women, some of the comments like this one, really stood out and were received poorly by Bachelor Nation.

Gabby is supposedly in Clayton’s final four women for this season of The Bachelor, and Reality Steve has also said she will make it to the final three as well.

But will Gabby take home the final rose and the key to Clayton’s heart, or will she fall short and take home runner-up or third place this season?

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.