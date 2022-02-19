The Bachelor: Eliza Isichei talks about what shocked her the most about the show

Eliza Isichei dishes on what shocked her the most watching back the show. Pic credit: ABC

Eliza Isichei, a contestant on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, was interviewed recently and revealed what shocked her the most as she has watched back the show week by week.

In addition to what surprised her the most watching back the season, Eliza talked about her experience on the show and her time with Bachelor Clayton.

What shocked Eliza Isichei most as she re-watched The Bachelor?

As she spoke with co-hosts of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast — Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker, and Tia Booth — Eliza had one word to describe what it was that stunned the most. That one thing, or person, was Shanae.

She claimed on the podcast, “The most shocking thing watching it all back has hands down been Shanae. I have no words. While I was there, I heard parts of her shenanigans and then I would hear things about other parts. But I had no idea it was as ridiculous and horrible as it was.”

She went on to say that she didn’t even know half of what happened. Eliza had always gotten an odd vibe from Shanae, but the fact that Shanae was saying all of those terrible things behind the women’s backs were insane to her.

She then shared, “Shanae never did anything to me directly where she singled me out or targeted me, but I saw how she was treating other women in the house and I knew she wasn’t for me. I just had no idea it was as horrible as it was.”

Eliza told the co-hosts that she usually tries to stay out of drama, which is why she didn’t get too involved with all of Shanae’s antics. She also said that it’s hard for her not to pick a side and be against her since she’s seen what Shanae did and said.

Shanae Ankney’s history of villainous behavior this season

Shanae has been quite the villain this season and she never seemed to get along with anyone much, except maybe Cassidy Timbrooks, who left fairly early in the season. Since then, she made fun of Elizabeth Corrigan for her ADHD, made up lies about other women in the house, was notorious for Shrimpgate, and her off-camera confessionals were mean and rude.

The women planned a celebration party back at the house after Shanae was eliminated on the two-on-one date with Genevieve Parisi, and Clayton even laughed as he made the comment that he heard them celebrating and singing.

Eliza, along with Mara Agrait, Genevieve Parisi, Sarah Hamrick, Teddi Wright, Serene Russell, Gabby Windey, Susie Evans, and Rachel Recchia, are still vying for Clayton’s heart and final rose, as it gets closer to those hometown dates.

Shanae’s villainous behavior this season has clearly been hard to ignore by the women, by viewers, by Bachelor Nation, and now finally, by Clayton himself. Who will be Clayton’s next elimination(s)? Tune in this coming Monday for the next episode of The Bachelor, and see who gets closer to obtaining that special spot in Clayton’s heart.

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.