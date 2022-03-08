The Bachelor: Does Susie Evans self-eliminate after questioning Clayton’s actions?

Susie Evans gives Clayton an ultimatum during overnights. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard has three women left from his initial 31 that he started his journey with. Viewers know because of previews that production has kept all three women together in the same house.

Because of this, fans also know that Rachel Recchia received the first overnight date with Clayton, therefore, the first fantasy suite invitation.

Bachelor Nation doesn’t know if Susie Evans is up next or is the third woman to go on overnights. Regardless, fans do know she was not the first one. Therefore, when Susie questioned Clayton on her non-negotiables, viewers knew what Clayton had already done with Rachel (and possibly depending on the order), Gabby Windey.

What does Clayton reveal to Susie during their overnight date?

As Clayton and Susie sat down to the dinner portion of their date, after spending the day together, Clayton finally opened up to Susie about his feelings for her.

He stated, “We’ve had so many experiences, so many first times.” Clayton went on to tell Susie that his favorite moment so far was when they were in Croatia, and Susie told him she was falling in love with him.

Clayton then said to Susie, “You’ve made me feel a way I haven’t felt in so long. It’s no longer about me falling in love with you. I am in love with you.”

What Susie says back to Clayton might surprise fans

It seemed to take Susie a minute to comprehend what Clayton had just told her, as she was in shock. She responded in a way that might shock Bachelor Nation, though.

Susie answered back and said, “Well, I appreciate you. Honestly, I didn’t expect to hear that. I adore you. I think you’re incredible.”

Then Susie turned completely serious as she laid down the law with Clayton. She declared, “But…there are things that I feel like I can’t compromise.”

She went on and said, “I know you’ve just told me that you feel like you’re in love with me, but I don’t know. Do you feel that same way with somebody else? Or have you slept with another woman? Those are things I think would be impossible to move forward towards an engagement.”

What happens next with Clayton and Susie’s relationship?

While Clayton looked visibly anxious and unsettled, the preview cut out before he could respond back to Susie’s questions and non-negotiables.

Will this be the moment that Clayton is destroyed by a woman like the previews have stated? Will he tell Susie the truth? If he does reveal he has told one or both of the other women he loved them and/or slept with them, will Susie self-eliminate herself from the show?

The Bachelor Fantasy Suite date episode airs on Tuesday, March 8 at 8/7c on ABC.