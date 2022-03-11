The Bachelor: Clayton Echard says he has been online a lot and hasn’t seen one person guess the ending right

Clayton Echard has come and said that he has not heard one person guess the finale right. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor, Clayton Echard, has had more downs than ups this season, according to fans’ backlash and criticism about his choices, words, and actions.

In the latest episodes, he not only took a great deal of heat from the women during the Women Tell All, but he has also been accused of gaslighting Susie Evans, as he sent her home before Fantasy Suites.

What has Clayton revealed about the ending of his season?

However, Clayton has recently been quoted saying that still, no one knows how his season will end. While on the podcast Off the Vine, with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Clayton stated, “Nobody has the slightest clue of what’s going to happen. Again, I’m online a lot, and I’ll just say that I haven’t even seen one person get it right.”

He went on to say, “That’s the way I’ll tease it. Everyone’s making these judgments, and no one was even close to correctly pinning what happened. I would just tell people to reserve judgment until they see the full story and then I think people will understand why I’ve done everything that I’ve done.”

In an interview with Glamour, Clayton declared, “I don’t think anyone expected my journey to end the way it did, including myself, nor did I want it to be that way. Everyone will be kind of surprised. I wish it could have went any other direction, but it went the direction that it did.”

To hear more of what Clayton and Kaitlyn talked about on the Off the Vine podcast episode, click here.

What have Mike Fleiss and Jesse Palmer said about the finale?

According to the creator of The Bachelor, Mike Fleiss, viewers were told toward the end of February that the ending of this season with Clayton is “spoiler-proof” and it “ain’t over till it’s over and it ain’t over…”

The Bachelor host, Jesse Palmer, also added in his own thoughts when asked whether he thinks Clayton is happy. Jesse claimed, “I think he is so hopeful that when this is over, he will be.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jesse went on to state that he had thought he knew how Clayton’s journey ended once they concluded in Iceland, but now no one, including him, knows what is about to happen.

He then said that no one knows how the After the Final Rose event is going to go, or what it will lead to. “We’re literally walking into that sort of blind, and the producers are too, and we’re just gonna see what happens. I’m excited. I’m also a little bit nervous ‘cause I just, ‘cause I just don’t where it’s going to go.”

So what does end up happening on the two-part finale next week? Only time will tell if Clayton ends up alone, with one of the remaining two, or has been working it out with someone since the show stopped filming.

The Bachelor airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC.