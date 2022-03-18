The Bachelor: Clayton Echard and Bachelor Nation respond to Susie Evans choking him in bed

Fans react to Susie choking Clayton in bed. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Clayton Echard’s journey has finally ended this week on the two-part finale and After The Final Rose special.

Bachelor Nation watched Clayton do a joint break-up with his two final women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, in order to go after the woman he had previously sent home.

As fans and alums watched, Clayton came out to the hot seat with Susie Evans and they announced that they had reconciled and were currently boyfriend and girlfriend. This came as a huge surprise to the live studio audience and Bachelor Nation.

What did Clayton Echard post on social media that has fans in an uproar?

Throughout this week, after the couple’s announcement, Susie and Clayton have been in the spotlight, especially on social media.

In fact, most recently on Twitter, a photo of Susie choking Clayton in bed has gone viral.

Clayton then tweeted the photo and captioned the photo himself as he said, “’wE LitErAlLy kNoW nOtHinG AboUt tHiS gUy’ …well now you do (upside-down smiley face).”

A fan group retweeted the photo and wrote, “Ya I’ll never be able to unsee this.”

“wE LitErAlLy kNoW nOtHinG AboUt tHiS gUy”…well now you do 🙃 https://t.co/c3s5UlvFHO Sign up for our newsletter! March 18, 2022

What did Clayton’s girlfriend Susie Evans comment on the post?

As the photo went viral, a plethora of Bachelor Nation fans took to commenting on the obscure photo, including Clayton’s girlfriend who did the choking.

She commented and said, “I hope you’re ready to tap out when I bring you to the mats this week!!!” Susie was referring to her JuJitsu skills and taking Clayton back to the gym.

Pic credit: @ClaytonEchard/Twitter

Here’s what Bachelor Nation fans had to say about the post

While a minimal amount fans didn’t mind the post and laughable caption, others could not understand why in the world Clayton would post this. One fan, in particular, stated, “Seriously, why would you think anyone wants to see this? From now on, please do like George did on Seinfeld, and ALWAYS DO THE EXACT OPPOSITE OF WHAT YOUR INSTINCTS TELL YOU TO DO. You’re killing off the few of us that don’t hate your guts with a burning fire, please just STOP.”

Pic credit: @ClaytonEchard/Twitter

Another viewer tweeted, “We didn’t want to know THIS much sir.”

Pic credit: @ClaytonEchard/Twitter

While one more Bachelor Nation fan stated, “ … idk, I maybe would have started by like telling us your favorite color or something…”

Pic credit: @ClaytonEchard/Twitter

However, there were a few fans on Twitter who didn’t mind seeing the content that Clayton posted. This was evident from one person who reminded others, “He is a person. Just a reminder. Bullying is never ok. Be kind. It’s free.”

Pic credit: @ClaytonEchard/Twitter

One other woman in the minority said, “Personally, I love it. I’m so happy for you guys! Please make more content.”

Pic credit: @ClaytonEchard/Twitter

Clayton and Susie are planning to further their relationship by moving in together. Clayton has stated that he will be moving to Virginia, which is Susie’s hometown, as soon as the aired season finale and After The Final Rose finished.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.