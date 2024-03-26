The Bachelor castmate claims Maria Georgas turned down The Bachelorette

Things are starting to make sense after last night’s The Bachelorette upset.

By now, most of Bachelor Nation knows that our next Bachelorette will be Jenn Tran.

No one saw that coming as we all speculated that it would be Maria Georgas or Daisy Kent for weeks leading up to the big announcement.

Finale night was odd, too, with Daisy getting called back up as we anticipated that she’d be The Bachelorette after bowing out in the finale and telling Joey that Kelsey was his person.

But Daisy didn’t want the role, telling Jesse that she just wasn’t ready to find love after going all the way to the end on The Bachelor.

But why wasn’t Maria given the lead role? It turns out that she may have been given the chance.

Lauren Hollinger is spilling The Bachelorette tea

Bachelor Nation was confused when Jenn Tran was announced as the next Bachelorette star. Sure, she’ll do a great job. It’s just that we really thought Daisy or Maria would get the gig.

Daisy had the chance but turned it down — we saw that play out. But it turns out that Maria may have been offered as well, at least according to her Bachelor castmate, Lauren Hollinger.

After The Bachelor finale aired, Reddit went wild with The Bachelorette announcement, and it was shared that Lauren Hollinger told her followers in her Instagram Stories that Maria did get the offer but that she also turned it down.

That does help the awkward announcement and even more awkward moment when Maria spoke to Jenn on the show, encouraging her after she took on her new role.

Bachelor Nation still reeling after Jenn Tran announced as The Bachelorette

The Bachelor viewers are still talking about the announcement that shocked Bachelor Nation. And we’re talking about The Bachelorette announcement as we’re still waiting on The Golden Bachelorette.

One viewer took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “I don’t think one person in bachelor nation thought Jenn would be the next bachelorette…”

Yep, that pretty much sums it up.

Another wrote, “Maria isn’t the next bachelorette but it’s Jenn and she’s the first Asian-American lead AND she was smart enough to get into PA school AND she made everyone take a shot on stage we’re UP.”

That is right. At this point, Jenn is The Bachelorette and she’s going to not only do an amazing job but also make Bachelor Nation history. We’re here for that!

The Bachelorette will air in the summer of 2024 on ABC.