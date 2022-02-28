The Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan turns 30

Kelley Flanagan celebrates with friends and family for her 30th birthday. Pic credit: ABC

Kelley Flanagan was a past contestant from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor who did not receive Peter’s final rose. However, the two did end up back together during the Covid-19 pandemic when they quarantined together and started dating.

While that relationship didn’t end up lasting, Kelley stayed in Chicago to continue her career, and Peter left.

Now Kelley is celebrating an important milestone in her life…she turned 30-years-old and has moved into another decade of life.

Kelley Flanagan celebrates her 30th birthday with family and friends

Kelley decided to take a trip with her close family and friends to South Beach, Florida, where she rang in the big 3-0, with lots of food, drinks, and fun.

Kelley took to her Instagram page to show off photos from her trip and birthday celebration, and there were even some Bachelor Nation alums who came to join in on the fun.

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum, Kelsey Weier, joined Kelley in South Beach, as did Matt James and his final rose recipient and current girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell.

Kelley took photos with her friends, sporting a blue tank top dress and cat-eye sunglasses. She also cut into her adorable chocolate birthday cake as well.

Not only did Kelley’s friends and Bachelor alums join the fun, but so did her parents, Thomas and Connie. While this was a milestone for Kelley to turn 30, it was also a memorable event for her parents, as Kelley is the baby of the family. Kelley is the youngest of six children, so this will be the last 30th birthday the Flanagan parents will celebrate with their own kids.

The timeline of Kelley and Peter on The Bachelor

Kelley and Peter had previously met at a party and hit it off before The Bachelor even filmed and aired. The two were both at a hotel for different occasions, but Kelley knew who Peter was from his stint on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

When Kelley approached Peter, she knew that she might likely be cast on the next season of The Bachelor, but neither had any idea that Peter would be that guy at the time.

Flash forward time, and Peter was pleasantly surprised when he saw Kelley getting out of that limo and walking towards him as one of his possible final rose recipients.

While the relationship (both times) didn’t end up working out, and Peter was not invited to the party, Kelley seems to be enjoying her birthday with her friends and family alike.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.