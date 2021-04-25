The Bachelor alum Ashley Spivey announces pregnancy just five months after heartbreaking loss

Ashley Spivey announces exciting pregnancy news. Pic credit: @ashleyspivey/Instagram

Former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey revealed that she is pregnant again after recently suffering a miscarriage.

After competing on Brad Womack’s season of The Bachelor, Ashley found love with her husband, Steve Hunsberg.

The pair planned on having a son named CJ, but Ashley endured a miscarriage and stillbirth during her pregnancy.

Now, just five months later, Ashley revealed that she is pregnant once again.

Ashley did not plan her pregnancy

Ashley shared the exciting news on Instagram. She posted a picture of her sonogram and detailed the irony of her pregnancy in the caption.

She explained that she froze her embryos to give herself more time after the miscarriage, but ended up getting pregnant before the transfer.

“Plot twist,” she captioned the post. “As y’all all know, I just went through the IVF process and we had decided to freeze the embryos to give my body a little more time to rest. We planned on transferring in May but I should have known, as with many parts of my life – if you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans.”

She then explained why she’s sharing the news so early on despite the fact that she previously had a miscarriage.

“This is my reality and I don’t want to have to stay silent about it because of taboos or a fear of jinxing it,” she wrote. “I’m scared and I’m nervous but I’m also overjoyed. I’d be lying if I said that I’m not constantly thinking of CJ but I have to think that he had a little part in this.”

She then revealed the due date and why the timing couldn’t be better.

She concluded, “The due date is December 9 but my MFMA told me in a previous meeting that she wanted me to deliver at 37 weeks. That means this lil seed baby will arrive sometime between the days that my Dad and CJ died. It’s like they knew I needed something to get me through November.”

Ashley dedicated an emotional post to CJ

Ashley posted a series of heartbreaking pictures from the hospital room after she endured a stillbirth.

In the pictures, she poses with CJ and her husband after the emotional delivery.

In the caption, she described her time in the hospital as “unimaginably cruel and sad.”

She shared with fans that she knew the pictures might be “hard to look at” for some but they were the only ones she will ever have of her stillborn son, CJ.

She also thanked the nurses who were there for her during the difficult time and expressed that the nurses were the ones who encouraged her and helped her take the pictures.

Unfortunately, this was not the first miscarriage Ashley had. She also had a miscarriage in 2019 but it was during an earlier stage of the pregnancy than her second one.

Bachelor Nation is wishing the best for Ashley during her third pregnancy.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus at ABC.