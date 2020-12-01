Former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey shares devastating pregnancy news

Former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey is breaking her silence about some devastating news.

The reality star, who appeared on Brad Womack’s season of The Bachelor back in 2015, has since married.

She’s been open about her pregnancy and fertility struggles, so her recent baby news devastated her fans.

Ashley revealed that her baby with husband Steve Hunsberg had suddenly passed away in the womb.

Ashley Spivey shares devastating baby news

Ashley shared the news that her son had suddenly passed away in between two hospital visits.

“We delivered Christopher James at 4:27 pm. Like his namesake, my Dad, he was taken too early from us, his death a result of the cord being wrapped around his neck. He is absolutely beautiful with my eyes and dark hair and Steve’s nose and lips. We are devastated by this loss,” Ashley wrote on social media.

She later opened up about her experience. She had a doctor’s appointment where everything appeared o go well. When the doctor asked her about the baby’s movement, she revealed that he had slowed down in the past week.

Apparently, the baby had kicked her a lot at night, which was something she saw as their bonding time together.

Ashley connected with her normal doctor, who ordered a sonogram at the hospital for clarity. However, it was during this appointment that they were unable to find the heartbeat.

“Once I got here they were having trouble finding the heartbeat so they did two ultrasounds with different doctors – but the result was the same. CJ died sometime between my dr visit and my hospital visit,” she reveals.

She was given an epidural and Pitocin to help her deliver her son, CJ.

“I am very sad and very scared but more than anything I am just completely heartbroken,” she added.

She later opened up about her son on Instagram, as she wants fans to know him as much as them.

This isn’t Ashley Spivey’s first pregnancy loss

Sadly, this isn’t the first loss for the former reality star.

Back in November 2019, we reported that Ashley and Reality Steve’s podcast took a hiatus after she confirmed she had suffered her first miscarriage.

The first miscarriage came after she and her husband struggled to get pregnant.

Ashley helps Reality Steve in spoiling Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons. Back in 2018, she was someone who brought attention to Garrett Yrigoyen’s troublesome past and social media behavior prior to The Bachelorette.

