The 8 richest reality stars from the 90 Day Fiance franchise

While many people assume that reality TV stars are raking in the dough, that’s not the case for 90 Day Fiance cast members who reportedly get paid between $500 to $1500 per episode.

This is certainly not enough to pay for the numerous cosmetic surgeries, fancy vacations, and designer outfits that we’ve seen on some of these reality stars.

However, while these cast members don’t get paid a lot to appear on TV, being on a popular show can lead to lucrative business deals and partnerships in the future.

It’’ up to the TLC stars to turn their 15 minutes of fame into money-making ventures and some of the 90 Day Fiance stars have learned the art of doing just that! Others, however, earned their cash before even appearing on the respective shows.

We’ve ranked the eight richest reality TV stars from the 90 Day Fiance franchise and their net worths.

1. David Murphey – $2.5 Million

We knew David Murphey was rolling in the dough the moment we found out just how much money he spent on his Ukrainian “girlfriend” Lana before even seeing her in person. After meeting Lana on a dating website, David instantly fell in love, and throughout their relationship — which spanned seven years — he spent over $300,000 on her.

But where did David get all this money? Well, as it turns out, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star had a great job as a Senior Systems Programmer for Clark County in Nevada before retiring.

David’s job paid him a pretty penny, and according to payscale.com, the average yearly salary for a Senior Systems Programmer starts at $92,578 and can increase to $192,000 annually.

Having reached retirement age, David most likely got a nice pension which explains his $2.5 million estimated net worth.

2. Darcey Silva – $2 million

Darcey Silva loves her designer clothes and cosmetic surgeries and we know those things come with a high price tag. However, with an estimated net worth of $2 million, the Darcey & Stacey star can certainly afford it.

Darcey’s dad Mike Silva is a successful businessman who bought a mansion for Darcey and her twin sister Stacey to live in. It’s not clear if Mike had anything to do with the sisters’ successful clothing line, House of Eleven, which accounts for some of Darcey’s wealth.

After appearing on 90 Day Fiance for several seasons, Darcey’s notoriety led to partnerships with companies such as Flat Tummy Tea and Boombod. Darcey also has her own TLC spinoff show with her sister Stacey which was just renewed for a third season.

The mom of two also brings in money from Cameo and her production company, Eleventh Entertainment.

3. Michael Jessen – $1.5 million

Michael Jessen was already a successful wine distributor before he appeared on 90 Day Fiance with his now-estranged wife Juliana Custodio. During his season on the show, the businessman splurged on a $1.9 million home and event shelled out $4000 for a fancy necklace for Juliana.

Michael is listed as one of the richest 90 Day Fiance stars with a net worth of $1.5 million.

However, rumors have been floating around that soon after buying the home, Michael stopped making the mortgage payments.

According to Starcasm, the house, which was purchased in 2019, is now in foreclosure. Michael has not addressed this rumor and as far as we know his net worth still stands.

4. Molly Hopkins – $1.5 million

Molly Hopkins is a fan-favorite among the 90 Day Fiance franchise but she was on reality TV before her stint on 90 Day Fiance. She first appeared on the Lifetime series Double Divas with her best friend and business partner Cynthia Decker. The show debuted in 2013 and chronicled the day-to-day operations of their company LiviRae Lingerie but was canceled after two seasons.

Cynthia and Molly have a successful brand that focuses on garments for plus-sized women and has been in operation since 2006. A few weeks ago Molly even received a Body Positivity award for her LiviRae line.

As CEO of the company, Molly now has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million as reported by marriedbiography.com.

As a reality TV personality, Molly also makes money through endorsement deals with Bellesa sex toys, candle-making company Crimson and Clover Studio, as well as Huny-B, a brand that creates products using CBD.

5. Stephanie Matto – $ 1.4 million

Stephanie Matto is a successful entrepreneur and she made a lot of her money before appearing on TLC.

Stephanie has a successful YouTube channel where she makes money from ads, affiliate links, and brand promotions along with very successful Patreon and OnlyFans accounts. As a matter of fact, Stephanie is one of the most successful TLC stars on OnlyFans.

In 2020, the 30-year-old shared proof of her earnings and posted a screenshot in her Instagram Story which showed that she made $33,000 on OnlyFans in a two-week period. The 90 Day: The Single Life star has now capitalized on that by creating her own adult platform, Unfiltrd, where other creators can share NSFW content.

Stephanie’s net worth is estimated at $1.4 million and over the past few years, she bought her dream home and her dream car.

6. Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet – $1 million

Andrei Castravet and his wife Elizabeth Potthast know how to bring the drama on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and they’ve appeared on three seasons of the show. However, the couple’s million-dollar net worth comes from more than just being on reality TV.

Elizabeth and Andrei have branched out on their own and recently started their own real estate company, Castravet Properties in Florida.

Furthermore, Elizabeth has joined the ranks of several other TLC stars cashing in on OnlyFans and she also has a shared Cameo account with Andrei.

Elizabeth also has endorsement deals with several companies, including a meal kit delivery business known as Everyplate, and paid partnerships with Modern Fertility and FabFitFun. Andrei also has a partnership with hair growth supplement brand, Nutrafol.

7. Anfisa Nava – $1 million

This might come as a big surprise to many TLC viewers, but yes, Anfisa Nava is among the richest 90 Day Fiance stars. The Russian native has certainly come a long way from when she first arrived in the U.S with not much to her name.

Touted as a gold digger during her first appearance on the franchise, Anfisa made it no secret that she liked expensive things. Unfortunately, she soon found out that the money Jorge Nava boasted about before she arrived in the U.S was all for show.

Since their toxic relationship ended, Anfisa has managed to create a great life by branding herself as a fitness enthusiast. She is now a certified personal trainer with over 816,000 followers on social media which has led to lucrative modeling jobs and endorsement deals.

Anfisa also makes money thanks to her company, Empower by Anfisa, where she creates custom workout programs and meals for people wanting to transform their bodies.

She also brings in money from YouTube and OnlyFans, as well as partnerships with Dosh and stock trading company, Robinhood, which explains her $1 million net worth as estimated by exploreceleb.com.

8. Big Ed Brown – $800,000

Controversial 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Big Ed Brown was a successful photographer before his appearance on the TLC show. Since then, he has taken full advantage of his reality TV persona and has managed to build a brand for himself. As of 2020, his net worth was estimated at $800,000 putting him in last place on our list.

What people may not know is that Big Ed has a second job as an interior designer at Studio Europa LEICHT in his hometown of San Diego. He has also taken advantage of his growing social media platform which has led to partnerships with companies such as Boombod.

Big Ed also rakes in the cash from Cameo, where he charges up to $699 for a business video and Memmo where his marketing videos start at $300 plus another $300 for 24-hour delivery. The TLC star also has his own YouTube channel and his clothing brand Big Ed Wear which produces clothing, gifts, and accessories with his image.

There you have it! The eight richest stars from the 90 Day Fiance franchise are Michael Jessen, Anfisa Nava, Molly Hopkins, Darcey Silva, Big Ed Brown, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, David Murphey, and Stephanie Matto.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.