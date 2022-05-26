Teresa Giudice’s fiance Luis Ruelas accused of pushing ex-wife into a metal pole during argument

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas on RHONJ. Pic credit: Bravo

Accusations against Teresa Giudice’s fiance Luis Ruelas show no sign of dying down any time soon — with new claims emerging in a recently resurfaced police report that has come to light.

The latest eye-raising allegation is that Luis pushed his now ex-wife Marisa DiMartino into a metal pole during a heated altercation in 2012.

A report was filed with the police a day after the alleged incident took place, with the couple’s son reported as having witnessed the incident.

Teresa Giudice will be furious that the police report has resurfaced as she spent the entire season blasting her castmates for asking questions about Luis’s past.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her soon-to-be husband were recently in Mexico with friends celebrating her 50th birthday.

However, it’s unclear if they’ve returned to the U.S and have learned about these new accusations.

However, people will no doubt need answers after these latest allegations about Teresa’s fiance which came in a recently resurfaced police report.

Page Six obtained the document which alleges that a “heated” argument between the former couple back in 2012 led to Luis pushing Marisa into a metal pole.

The police report, which was filed on October 5, 2012 — a day after the alleged incident occurred — states, “[DiMartino] reported that after her estranged husband dropped off the children the two began to argue over finances.”

It continued, “The dispute became heated and culminated with [Ruelas] pushing [DiMartino] into a metal support pole in the garage.”

“This action took place in the presence of the couple’s son,” the report claims.

Luis Ruelas was not arrested for the incident involving his ex-wife

The alleged incident is said to have taken place in Orangetown, New York, where Luis and his wife and their two kids resided before their divorce.

The 48-year-old businessman was not arrested following the incident after his ex-wife reportedly “refused medical attention and was adamant that she did not wish to sign a charge,” as noted by the police report.

So far, Luis’s rep has not commented on the police report and Luis and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star have been busy in Mexico celebrating Teresa’s milestone birthday.

However, a source told the media outlet that Luis and DiMartino are currently on good terms.

“Despite going through a divorce several years ago, Louie and Marisa are in a very good place and are both very actively involved with one another in co-parenting their two boys.”

“Marisa has met Teresa… Everyone gets along,” the insider said.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.