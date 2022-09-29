Teresa Giudice thanks her dance partrner, family for their support after DWTS exit

Teresa speaks out following her DWTS elimination. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has spoken out after her Dancing with the Stars exit to thank several important people in her life.

Teresa and her partner Pasha Pashkov were eliminated from DWTS this week after judge Len Goodman chose to save Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel.

Following her exit from the show, Teresa revealed that she didn’t think Len liked her and knew he wouldn’t save her.

That’s not all she’s speaking out about either.

Tre used social media to acknowledge those that were there for her during her brief time in the ballroom.

The person at the top of the list wasn’t her new husband, Luis Ruelas, but rather her dancing partner.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice thanks Pasha Pashkov and her family after DWTS elimination

Taking to Instagram, Teresa shared a video of her last performance on Dancing with the Stars to All Shook Up by Elvis Presley.

It was her caption on her Instagram post that she gushed over her partner, Pasha.

“@pashapashkov thank you so much for all your time & patience. Dancing on @dancingwiththestars was a dream come true! I’ll keep dancing & hold on to everything you taught me!” she wrote, kicking off her lengthy message.

Teresa then went on to express how she can’t wait to come back and dance with Pasha on finale night.

The RHONJ star didn’t leave out her family from her special thank you message either. Teresa thanked Louie and her kids for being by her side as she embarked on this “adventure.”

She also shouted out to those who voted for her. Teresa ended her post with, “Love love love you all!!”

Pasha Pashkov and more react to Teresa Giudice’s post

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Teresa’s post to become flooded with comments from her fans and some famous faces too.

Pasha was one of the first to reply to what Teresa said about him, writing, “Thank you for your kind words @teresagiudice 🙏 definitely keep dancing and next time i come over to visit i wanna see all those new dance moves you’ll learn 😉 and of course Dani and I are looking forward to @louiearuelas ‘s homemade pizza 😋 pizza and dance party it is 🍕💃🏼”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Jessie James Decker, who’s also competing on the current season of Dancing with the Stars, commented with several heart emojis. DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd revealed she was sad to see Teresa go so soon.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks was proud of her friend, while Teresa’s daughter Gia Giudice gushed over her mom.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice enjoyed some time in Los Angeles with her daughters for the past couple of weeks while she gave DWTS a shot.

Next up is Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which should premiere in early 2023.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on Disney+.