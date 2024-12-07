Teresa Giudice shades RHONJ co-stars amid reboot fears: ‘You come for Teresa, you get a storyline’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been in limbo for months, but Teresa Giudice isn’t done insulting her co-stars.

As the sole original cast member on the show, Teresa has been front and center for over 15 years.

As a result, many have conceded that she will be back for RHONJ Season 15, and there’s a good chance that most of the Season 14 ladies won’t be as fortunate.

In a recent appearance on Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent’s Give Them Lala podcast, no topic regarding the show’s future was off the table.

The 52-year-old told the former SURver that RHONJ is on “pause” because the show “couldn’t continue the way it was going.”

It’s not news that a mass cast divide forever changed the show’s dynamic during Season 14, forcing producers to film the cast as two sides.

RHONJ Season 15 could feature a whole new cast

There was also a lot of violence that got cast members suspended from filming, so it makes sense that Bravo and producers would be interested in taking the show in a different direction.

Looking back, Teresa believes her castmates “played the game all wrong.”

“It’s gotten really dirty and disgusting. Look, I’m sure they’re kicking themselves for what they did,” she added before name-dropping Margaret Josephs, who went from her friend to one of her biggest enemies.

Teresa has also had on-screen issues with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa, which resulted in her cutting off all communication with them.

Despite the high drama, Teresa said she’s “at peace now without them in my life.”

Teresa doesn’t believe that forgiveness is on the table because “there’s no coming back” when “your own family f**ks you so hard.”

“I didn’t think my brother would do what he did to me,” the Bravolebrity concluded.

Teresa claimed that her castmates target her because they’re searching for a storyline.

“When you come for Teresa, you get a storyline,” she told Lala.

When RHONJ Season 14 concluded earlier this year with a cast brawl at Rails Steakhouse, it was obvious that the show would be headed in a new direction.

The big question is who the series will follow because there’s also a chance that no current cast members will be asked back.

Bravo has rebooted many shows

The Real Housewives of New York famously fired its entire cast two years ago.

Vanderpump Rules did the same thing earlier this year, so executives are willing to shake up shows from the ground up, which doesn’t bode well for the current RHONJ ladies.

Teresa has moved on with a widely praised appearance on House of Villains Season 2, which showcased that she has things going on away from the show.

What are your thoughts on Teresa’s sentiments about the state of RHONJ?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. You can stream full episodes on Peacock.