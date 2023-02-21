Teresa Giudice opens up about ‘devastating’ loss

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is still down one Mercedes.

Earlier this month, one of Teresa’s luxury cars was stolen out of the driveway of her Montville, New Jersey, estate.

It’s still unclear whether the missing vehicle is Teresa’s Mercedes G-Wagon or the white S-Class sedan that her new husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, gifted her last Christmas.

But the Bravo OG is still reeling from what she called a “devastating” loss.

“It was devastating. It really was,” Teresa said of the incident.

On the February 15 episode of her podcast Namaste B$tches, the reality star opened up about her frightening experience, describing how she felt “violated” and “so invaded” in the wake of the theft, “I was so scared for my family.”

Teresa Giudice ‘shooken up’ by theft of her Mercedes

The theft occurred early in the morning of February 7 while Teresa and her daughters – Gia, 22, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13 – were home.

“We have it all on camera,” the Bravo star explained, detailing how her security cameras captured footage around 3 a.m. of three men circling their mansion, “trying to open all [the] doors.”

Teresa said she woke up later that morning to find her Mercedes was gone.

“I was freaking out,” the OG Housewife recalled, adding that she was so scared in the days after the incident that she “didn’t want to leave my house.”

Teresa explained that her small town of Montville, in Morris County, New Jersey, had repeatedly been targeted by thieves in recent months – including the attempted Christmas morning snatching of one neighbor’s Bentley truck.

“The whole neighborhood’s been shooken up,” Teresa told her cohost.

On last week’s podcast, Teresa shared an update on the police investigation into her missing Mercedes.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star explained that her license plates had been flagged in Newark, New Jersey, at one point but that police had been unable to track down the stolen car.

Then, later that same night, police called back to inform Teresa that, as she put it, “my car is in a high-speed chase on Route 21.”

Then, she continued, “I find out that my car got away.”

The Bravo OG remembered asking police how they had once again lost track of her stolen Mercedes, to which one cop responded, “You have a fast car.”

At this point, Teresa concluded, she is starting to lose hope, “I don’t know if I’m gonna get my car back.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.