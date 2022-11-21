News RHONJ’s Teresa and Louie Ruelas enjoy night out with Shahs of Sunset’s Reza Farahan and GG Gharachedaghi

Newlyweds Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas joined Shahs of Sunset’s Reza Farahan and GG Gharachedaghi for a fashionable night out. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas enjoyed a night out this weekend with fellow Bravo stars. The newly married couple joined another iconic duo, Shahs of Sunset cast members and best friends Reza Farahan and GG Gharachedaghi.

It may seem like an unexpected Bravo friendship as Teresa is often busy filming with other housewives. However, the four reality stars made time to spend together and enjoyed the night out on the town.

Both Shahs of Sunset stars posted a picture from the evening, and the Jersey couple reposted them.

They posed outside a bar for a group photo together.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Bravo reality stars were dressed to impress during their night out.

RHONJ couple joins Shahs of Sunset duo for a fashionable night out

GG looked as gorgeous as ever in an all-leather outfit. She wore a long black coat that matched a wide-legged romper underneath. The 40-year-old reality star had on dark lipstick to complete her look.

Her co-star Reza went for a more sporty look in a red Letterman jacket minus the letter. No Reza outfit would be complete without a little drama, so he added a statement cheetah print shoe.

Meanwhile, Teresa rocked over-the-knee black boots and had a matching moment with Louie. The couple both wore black blazers. The Jersey housewife paired the suit jacket with a maroon dress underneath.

Teresa Giudice, Reza Farahan, and GG Gharachedaghi share new horizons

The mom-of-four relationship with her new husband hasn’t always been the easiest.

Fans saw Teresa face criticism and concern from family and friends over her new man on the last season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Much of the concern was over their relationship moving quickly and a strange video that resurfaced from a retreat Louie attended years ago.

While Teresa will be returning for RHONJ Season 13, GG and Reza have moved to a new reality show.

Shahs of Sunset may have been canceled, but GG and Reza filmed alongside Mercedes Javid for a spin-off show.

Not many details are known about the show yet, but it was said to be in the early stages over the summer.

As for the return of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa recently shared that she thought will return on February 7, but the news hasn’t been confirmed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.