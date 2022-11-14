Teresa Giudice hints at RHONJ Season 13 premiere date

Teresa Giudice may have revealed the Season 13 RHONJ start state. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is still a few months away.

That is, of course, if what Teresa Giudice said has any truth to it.

The OG of the franchise commented that the show would be returning on February 7, 2023.

It’s a Tuesday night, which is a possibility.

However, when an Instagram account announced the date and credited it to Teresa, she quickly reminded them it wasn’t confirmed; it was just what she heard.

RHONJ filming wrapped ahead of Teresa’s August wedding, meaning the Bravo series could return at any point now.

Instagram page Bravo Housewives shared that information, writing, “Teresa Giudice says the #RHONJ season 13 premiere date is Feb 7 based on online reports! @rachelfuda @daniellecabralofficial & @jennfessler are joining the cast! 🔥”

Teresa quickly commented on the post to remind them what she said was based on what she saw online.

She wrote, “I’m not sure I just saw it on Instagram somewhere that it said that but it’s not confirmed.”

Pic credit: @bravohousewives/Instagram

What can viewers expect from Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will be full of drama, of course.

The last few seasons have featured Teresa Giudice fighting with her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. However, they appeared to move past things while heading toward Teresa marrying Luis Ruelas.

Things took a wrong turn during the season finale filming of Season 13, which led to the fallout of the brother and sister duo. It was so bad that Joe and Melissa did not attend Teresa’s wedding in August.

However, the rest of the RHONJ cast did attend, including Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider.

Several new women were added to the cast, and Jackie was reportedly put into a friend of role instead of a full-time cast member. For those worried, it’s been said that she still did plenty of filming and her reduced role isn’t evident in Season 13.

Things between Teresa and Joe aren’t any better all these months later, either. When the Season 13 reunion films, it will be interesting to see where the family members stand.

While February 2023 isn’t confirmed, it seems like a likely option for the return.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.