Teresa and Gia Giudice not backing down despite backlash over SHEIN collab

Teresa Giudice and her girls Gia, Milania, and Audriana have been getting backlash since they debuted their SHEIN collab a few days ago.

However, the Giudice family has finally responded to the criticism, and they are not backing down.

Teresa and her girls have been posting images on social media clad in various outfits from the popular fast-fashion brand.

People expressed disdain at The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars’ affiliation with a company that has been accused of unethical practices.

Teresa’s second eldest daughter, Gabriella Giudice, escaped the wrath of critics because she was not included in the collaboration. The 18-year-old is away from home as she just started her freshman year at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Monsters and Critics shared some of the harsh comments plastered on Teresa’s Instagram page, with people calling her tone deaf for the business venture.

However, the mom of four has heard the criticisms, and the Giudices issued a statement via their rep regarding their affiliation with SHEIN.

Teresa Giudice and her girls issue a statement amid backlash over their Shein collaboration

If you expected an apology from the Giudices for their SheinxGiudiceGirls collaboration, don’t hold your breath because the family is sticking by their decision.

Their rep told TMZ, “We acknowledge the concerns expressed about our partnership and met with the SHEIN team prior to working together.”

The statement noted that the family believes in “ethical practices in all capacities” and did their due diligence to look into the claims made about the company.

However, they decided to work with Shein because they didn’t find any “substantive evidence definitively showing unethical practices.”

RHONJ star Gia Giudice promotes Shein despite backlash

The RHONJ stars noted in the statement that they curated the “size-inclusive collection…to amplify the voices and creativity of young women and to encourage entrepreneurship at any age.”

Despite the criticism, the girls have been promoting the major collaboration on social media, and Gia has proudly displayed in her Instagram bio that she’s a Shein Ambassador.

Gia reshared a post from a RHONJ fan page that featured a slew of photos promoting the variety of styles available in the collection.

The post featured a collage as well as a carousel of fashionable images that showed Gia, her mom, and two younger sisters modeling color-coordinated outfits in several group photos while showing off their personal picks in solo images.

The caption read, “#SHEINxGiudiceGirls is finally launched!🔥 Check out the newest collaboration and collection on @SHEINOfficial & shop some of the looks!💋.”

