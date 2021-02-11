Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Temptation Island host Mark L. Walberg answers IG Live questions about what his job is like


Temptation Island host Mark L. Wahlberg is sharing his experience working on the show
Temptation Island host Mark L. Wahlberg is sharing his experience working on the show. Pic credit: USA Network

Mark L. Walberg, the charismatic host of Temptation Island, went live on Instagram to answer fan questions about his background, connection with the cast, and the trials of the job.

On Instagram, Mark is very active, usually posting about the upcoming season which premieres on Tuesday, February 16th at 10 pm EST. Ahead of the new season premiere, Mark took a new approach to his IG feed and connected with viewers on a personal level.

Mark is known for his tough-love style and makes it known that he will be asking the hard questions to draw the best out of you. This style often leads to very profound reveals from the cast members, often ending in tears and growth.

Questions asked about Temptation Island

Mark Walberg’s reality tv hosting background actually started with Antique Roadshow, where he was a host for over ten years before crossing over as host of Temptation Island.

monsterscriticsreality

120 92

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Chris Harrison is under fire 🔥 by #BachelorNation after his interview with #Bachelorette alum ...

View

Feb 11

1 0
Open
Chris Harrison is under fire 🔥 by #BachelorNation after his interview with #Bachelorette alum Rachael Lindsay and comments made concerning frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnel. 🗣 See what has fans all up in a fury and Chris's reaction at the link in the bio.⁠ 🥀 (📸Pic credit: ABC)⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #Bachelor #Bachelorette #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation #BachelorMemes #BacheloretteMemes #MattJames #KatieThurston #RachaelLindsay #Bachelordrama #ChrisHarrison #RachaelKirkconnel #ABC #bachelorabc #bacheloretteabc #bachelorusa #bachelorinparadise #bachelormonday #bachelorettemonday #afterthefinalrose #entertainment #entertainmentnews #podcast #bachelornationpodcast #realitytv #tv #willyouacceptthisrose

Chris Harrison is under fire 🔥 by #BachelorNation after his interview with #Bachelorette alum Rachael Lindsay and comments made concerning frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnel. 🗣 See what has fans all up in a fury and Chris's reaction at the link in the bio.⁠ 🥀
(📸Pic credit: ABC)⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
#Bachelor #Bachelorette #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation #BachelorMemes #BacheloretteMemes #MattJames #KatieThurston #RachaelLindsay #Bachelordrama #ChrisHarrison #RachaelKirkconnel #ABC #bachelorabc #bacheloretteabc #bachelorusa #bachelorinparadise #bachelormonday #bachelorettemonday #afterthefinalrose #entertainment #entertainmentnews #podcast #bachelornationpodcast #realitytv #tv #willyouacceptthisrose ...

1 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

OH SNAP! #MAFS Chris Williams got snippy with the OG Jamie Otis over a recent IG comment battle! ...

View

Feb 11

2 0
Open
OH SNAP! #MAFS Chris Williams got snippy with the OG Jamie Otis over a recent IG comment battle! 🗣 See what Chris had to say to Jamie's “Paige, no one would blame ya if you wanted to RUN!I" comment at link in the bio! ⁠😳 (📸Pic credit: Lifetime)⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime⁠ #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #teamPaige⁠ #MAFSUnfiltered #Unfiltered #MAFSdrama #ChrisWilliams #JamieOtis

OH SNAP! #MAFS Chris Williams got snippy with the OG Jamie Otis over a recent IG comment battle! 🗣 See what Chris had to say to Jamie's “Paige, no one would blame ya if you wanted to RUN!I" comment at link in the bio! ⁠😳
(📸Pic credit: Lifetime)⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime⁠
#brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #teamPaige⁠
#MAFSUnfiltered #Unfiltered #MAFSdrama #ChrisWilliams #JamieOtis ...

2 0

monsterscriticsreality

It’s the little things. Full recap of last night’s episode (“We’re not on the same Paige”)...

View

Feb 11

1 0
Open
It’s the little things. Full recap of last night’s episode (“We’re not on the same Paige”) at link in bio. 🤦🏼‍♀️ (📸Pic credit: Lifetime) . . . . #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #mafsrecap #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #teamPaige #chriswilliams #paigebanks

It’s the little things. Full recap of last night’s episode (“We’re not on the same Paige”) at link in bio. 🤦🏼‍♀️
(📸Pic credit: Lifetime)
.
.
.
.
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #mafsrecap #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #teamPaige #chriswilliams #paigebanks ...

1 0

Fans on IG were curious to know if Mark has a background in psychology since he comes off as profound and aware during the bonfires with the cast. To answer the fan question Mark wrote, “No. But I’ve done a lot of work on my EQ (emotional intelligence). I’ve been married a long time and have more life experience than these young couples. I just listen deep and try to help.”

Pic credit: @markwalberg/Instagram

Other fans wanted to know if he gets close to them [the cast] while shooting, to which he responded, “I feel very attached and invested. I feel close and that feeling remains long after the show airs. How they feel about me is another story! hahah.”

Pic credit: @markwalberg/Instagram

Another great question asked if it is hard hosting TI. Mark answered “I have the easiest job on the island, but it is emotionally draining. Unless you don’t care. But I do. A lot. I really want the best for the couples.

Pic credit: @markwalberg/Instagram

Most Interesting Question Answered

With so much happening on Temptation Island, it is the host’s job to keep all the moving parts in check and make the show entertaining and deep. Host Mark Walberg is responsible for talking through the individual issues of each participant and helping the couples to either come together or go their separate ways.

With this in mind, one fan asked, “Is it hard to remain neutral when you see events on both sides go down?”

Mark answered, “Being impartial may be the hardest part. I want so badly to tell them it’s not okay or not, but I can’t!”

Pic credit: @markwalberg/Instagram

Stay tuned for the new season of Temptation Island

Mark’s IG Live Q&A session gave fans a look inside the host of USA Networks background and feeling about the show.

Season 3 will see some couples who want to discover new aspects of their relationship and others who have come in search of love after a heartbreak. The series focuses on temptation and how it has the potential to unsettle relationships.

Temptation Island Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, February 16 at 10/9 on USA.

Serena Nitta
Latest posts by Serena Nitta (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x