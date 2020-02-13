Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’s Rachel Beaver is pregnant again months after birth of daughter Hazelee

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

The latest episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant was a big one for Rachel Beaver- she found out she was pregnant for the second time just 5 months after the birth of daughter Hazelee.

Incidentally, Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry also announced a pregnancy just last week. Prior to the airing of the episode, Rachel alluded to the news on Instagram with a screengrab captioned, “my entire world is about to be changed on tonight’s @teenmom.”

It was a rare allusion to the show for Rachel, who usually prefers to post selfies and snaps of Hazelee.

Rachel’s family upset about pregnancy news

Rachel’s pregnancy wasn’t welcome news for the whole Beaver family. Rachel’s mother Stephanie, clearly devastated by the news, burst into tears.

“I knew you weren’t being safe,” she said, “I’ve asked you to get on birth control. I’ve asked you and asked you and asked you.”

Rachel’s sister Malorie, a young mother herself, seemed worried as well and expressed her concerns to Rachel. Rachel’s friend Jaden, who was present as Rachel took the test, seemed more amused by the situation.

Rachel took the news in her stride, alternating between swearing and giggling. But the reality of handling two children at such a young age soon hit her.

“I literally feel like the dumbest b**ch on this earth. I can’t go through this again,” she said. Rachel and Stephanie briefly discussed “options,” but the two didn’t come to a conclusion regarding the pregnancy.

Who is the father of Rachel’s baby?

Koty, Rachel’s then-boyfriend and father of the child, told Rachel that he wanted her to keep the baby. Koty is not Hazelee’s father, but he promised to be around for both her and the new baby.

Hazelee’s paternity has been a central focus of this season’s drama. Her two potential fathers, Drew and Jacob, have been out of the picture since Rachel began dating Koty.

Koty, for his part, has managed to stay out of the spotlight but will be featured again in next week’s episode.

At this time, it seems that Rachel and Koty are no longer together- and that Rachel is no longer pregnant. In a recent Instagram post, she stated that she was with Koty for six months and that she’s been single ever since.

She’s not pregnant in her recent photos and hasn’t mentioned anything about a pregnancy. Rumors are swirling online that Rachel suffered a miscarriage back in September, but Rachel hasn’t confirmed any of them.

Malorie is also remaining tight-lipped on social media, so we may just have to tune in to future episodes to see what happened.

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on MTV.