Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee opens up about brother with Down syndrome who died when she was young

Mackenzie McKee shared that her brother died when she was a child. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee revealed that one of her older brothers with Down syndrome died when she was a child.

Mackenzie has gone through some really challenging events in her life.

Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie McKee has faced a lot of challenges

Teen Mom OG viewers watched as Mackenzie’s mom, Angie Douthit, lost her two-year battle to brain cancer at age 50, turning Mackenzie’s world upside-down.

Mackenzie has also been open about her and her husband Josh McKee’s relationship struggles that have involved cheating, splitting up, and getting back together.

This season on Teen Mom OG, viewers have watched as Mackenzie struggled to discipline her three kids, Gannon, Jaxie, and especially Broncs, while juggling her fitness career.

Mackenzie has also shared that she has type 1 diabetes, an incurable, potentially life-threatening disease.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

In her new book, Straightening My Crown: Conquering My Royal Mistakes, Mackenzie also revealed that she was sexually molested as a child on several occasions.

Mackenzie’s brother with Down syndrome died when she was a child

Now, Mackenzie has opened up about another tragedy in her life — her older brother, Mike, passed away while she was just a middle-schooler.

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared screenshots from Mackenzie’s Instagram Stories, where she shared her story.

One of Mackenzie’s fans asked her doing a Q&A, “Don’t you have a brother with Down’s syndrome?”

“He passed away when I was in middle school,” Mackenzie responded.

In the next slide, Mackenzie shared a black-and-white photo of her brother as a baby. She added the text, “I talk about him a lot in my book. This is my brother Mike.”

Mackenzie then shared a picture of Mike practicing track and field and told her fans, “A huge blessing in my life.”

“My mom found out his bio mom had passed, and he needed a home. She said God told her to take him in. This was before I was born,” Mackenzie shared about her mom, Angie.

When a fan asked Mackenzie to tell them more about her brother Mike, she added, “Him and I fought like crazy 🤣🤣🤣. He passed from a blood clot and my sisters found him when I was in middle school the year I was diagnosed with Type 1.”

Mackenzie shared one more family pic, including herself, Mike, her parents Brad and Angie, and her other siblings.

“I went a bit wild after that and got pregnant shortly after,” Mackenzie revealed. “I know he gave our momma @angiedouthit the biggest hug when she arrived in Heaven.”

Mackenzie has undoubtedly been through a lot and still struggles to keep her health in check every day. But somehow, she finds the time and energy also to raise her three kids and run a full-time fitness company.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.