Teen Mom OG: Maci Bookout has awkward birds & bees talk with son Bentley


Maci Bookout appears on Teen Mom OG.
Maci Bookout talks to her son Bentley about the birds and the bees on Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV/Teen Mom OG

Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, sat down with her son Bentley Edwards where they spoke about the birds and the bees after he admitted his voice had started to crack during school.

The 12-year-old appeared to be in a good mood about the awkward moment until his mom decided it was time to have “the talk.”

Their awkward conversation will be featured during tonight’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

“I know you asked your mom why boys and girls take Bible class separate,” Taylor said.

Maci followed up by asking her son what type of body parts girls have and the types that boys have. She then explained in detail, “So, a penis goes inside a vagina. Remember when we were talking about eggs and sperm? So, sperm will come out of a penis and it will meet a female egg.”

Maci’s talk soon turned techincal

The mother of three continued talking to her preteen son.

“The sperm will meet with the egg and that creates an embryo. And it doesn’t always work out, but that’s why you also need to use protection. I was 16 when I got pregnant with you,” she told her son.

Maci continued her remarks by telling her son that girls are not going to be weird to him soon. She reminded him that there is going to be a point where he will think they are cute.

She also added that even if he grew up to like boys, it would be okay. She then reminded her son that he could share anything with them.

Maci finished their talk by telling Bentley to always ask them questions whenever he has them and not to go to his friends for information.

Maci has come a long way since first becoming a mother

Maci Bookout on MTV's 16 and Pregnant.
Maci Bookout appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. Pic credit: MTV

Maci first became pregnant with Bentley at the age of 16. His father is Ryan Edwards.

At the time Maci learned she was having a baby she did not tell her mother in person. Instead, she sent her a text message, a moment she would not like to relive with her younger son. This is why she wanted Bentley to understand he could always speak with her about anything.

Ryan would go on to marry Mackenzie Edwards in 2017. They are parents to Jagger and Stella.

Maci and Taylor wed in 2016. They also have two children: Jayde and Maverick.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

