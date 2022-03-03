Teen Mom OG: Farrah Abraham gets support and criticism amid news she’s going to a trauma treatment center

Farrah Abraham is seeking help for her trauma. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham is taking steps to heal by checking into a trauma treatment center for a few weeks, but some people are doubtful about her desire to change.

Although we’re only three months into the year, Farrah has already had her fair share of drama.

In January, she got arrested for allegedly slapping a security guard during a night out with her friends. However, she claimed to be the victim and said people had lied about what happened.

The reality TV personality confessed to being suicidal following the incident. She’ll try to deal with that, along with years of other traumatic incidents during her 28-day stay at the facility.

Critics are not buying Farrah Abraham’s desire to seek help

The Teen Mom OG star is known for being in the midst of the drama, and some people presume her decision to get help to be another ploy for attention.

After posting a message about mental health before her trauma treatment center check-in, Farrah received a slew of comments.

While she did get some positive messages, some people assumed that the decision to get treatment wasn’t Farrah’s but was court-ordered.

“It’s court-ordered for sure,” retorted one Instagrams user. “Get a grip and hopefully you’ll join the real world in 28 days.”

Someone else reiterated the sentiment and added, “Are you sure this isn’t court-ordered rehab?…the world is looking for a miracle.”

One commenter also questioned, “What about all the trauma you’ve caused others?”

Another Instagram user expressed doubt that the MTV alum would last the full 28 days and instead painted a picture of how they see things playing out for Farrah at the treatment center.

“She will not last 28 days. She will be kicked out due to her awful self entitled condescending behavior,” said the critic– who added that after Farrah is kicked out she will “play [the] victim as to why she was asked to leave.”

Farrah Abraham gets supportive messages from her followers

The Teen Mom OG alum got her fair share of criticism following her decision to enter the trauma treatment center.

However, there were many supportive messages in the comment section from people telling Farrah that they were proud of her for seeking help.

“Good luck Farrah! Sending you hope and blessings… Proud of you for this, wrote one commenter.

“Sorry for what you’ve gone through. Proud of you for getting help,” added someone else.

One Instagram user also wrote, “I think it’s great you’re taking care of yourself and being open.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus on MTV.