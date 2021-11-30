Teen Mom OG fans hardly recognize Mackenzie Edwards’ ‘whole new face’ in recent pic

Mackenzie Edwards is looking a lot different since her days on Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards is looking a lot different these days thanks to getting fit and sporting a new hair color.

Mackenzie sported long, blonde hair for most of her time on Teen Mom OG and that’s how most viewers remember the former reality TV star.

But a recent pic of Mackenzie that surfaced has Teen Mom OG fans in disbelief because they barely recognized her.

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards looks like a different person in recent pic

Mackenzie recently posed for a Chattanooga, Tennessee-based fitness studio called Hotworx and shared the link in her Instagram Stories.

“Happy Monday Warriors and future warriors! 🔥” a post from Hotworx read on their Instagram page. “Everyone meet our newest HOTWORX Chattanooga Member Mackenzie @mackedwards95”

The caption continued, “She joined the burn off movement and you should too 🔥🧡 We are so excited and can’t wait to workout with all of you after the new year!”

In the accompanying pic, Mackenzie posed in front of a table at one of Hotworx’s pop ups, promoting the self-proclaimed “24-hour infrared fitness studio.”

Mackenzie looked starkly different from her last appearance on Teen Mom OG, which was last season.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

The 24-year-old mom of three showed off her much trimmer physique in the pic, sporting a white tank and black leggings.

Mackenzie also sported long, dark brunette hair that she parted down the middle, a stark contrast from her typical blonde hair.

One Teen Mom OG fan shared a screenshot of the pic of Mackenzie on Reddit where they created a thread called “Almost didn’t recognize Mack.”

Other Teen Mom OG viewers noticed the pic and flocked to the comments to weigh in on Mackenzie’s new look.

Teen Mom OG fans weigh in on Mackenzie Edwards’ new look

Many Teen Mom OG fans aren’t very fond of Mackenzie, mostly because of her devotion to her husband, Ryan Edwards.

Pic credit: u/undecided32/Reddit

One Redditor noted in their comment, “Nobody can deny she looks great, no matter how bad her personality and choice of men are.”

Another Teen Mom OG fan thought Mackenzie had work done to her face, rather than just it looking different from losing weight.

“I’d look great too if I got a whole new face 😂,” they wrote. “I’ll give her credit for her body, because she looks great.”

“In my opinion she is too thin, but looks so much better with dark hair,” noted another Teen Mom OG fan who preferred the brunette version of Mackenzie.

“Her face looks different every photo. I just assumed it was filters,” they added.

Another Redditor expressed that despite how Teen Mom OG viewers feel about Mackenzie, they can’t deny the fact that she’s in the midst of a glow up.

“She looks good 🤷,” they wrote. “This cannot be the same person as when we first saw her.”

Mackenzie and her husband Ryan Edwards appeared on Teen Mom OG before being fired by MTV earlier this year.

Despite Teen Mom OG viewers’ criticism of her and Ryan’s marriage, Mackenzie recently defended their relationship, despite their struggles and portrayal on the show.

“Nobody is saying that we haven’t made mistakes, because we have,” Mackenzie admitted during a Sept. 2021 interview. “But I’m not going to harp over them or live in sadness or shame over the past five years.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.