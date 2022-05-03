Teen Mom OG dad Gary Shirley debuts cooking show Cooking with Gary

Gary Shirley is the latest Teen Mom star to start a cooking show. Pic credit: @itsgarytime/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Gary Shirley debuted his latest project, his own cooking show.

Amber Portwood’s ex and baby daddy Gary is known by his social media following for his love of cooking.

The 35-year-old father of two uses his Instagram page mostly to post pics of his cuisine creations, which always have his fans drooling.

Teen Mom OG star Gary Shirley announces cooking show Cooking with Gary

On Tuesday, Gary took to Instagram to announce that he’s taking the next step in his love for cooking.

“OKAY, I know a lot of people have asked for some cooking video’s & recipes to go along with. We started this project over a year ago, but now to a point where I wanted to share with you all,” Gary captioned his post, which included a video preview.

In the video, Gary can be seen chopping veggies, picking fresh veggies from his garden, and hanging out in his kitchen with his wife Kristina Shirley and his daughters Leah and Emilee. The video preview showcased some of Gary’s famous recipes, including fresh-squeezed, homemade lemonade, hot dogs roasted on the grill, potato skins, chicken and vegetable skewers, and a strawberry shortcake.

Gary noted in his caption that his cooking show isn’t professional and is only a passion project of his: “A very Special thanks to @brian_hedger for all your hard work & to my family. (This is Just for fun, I’m not a professional, just 4 entertainment, if not for you for me! Lmbo) Thanks for all the support please enjoy.”

Over on Gary’s YouTube page, It’s Gary Time, he touted his upcoming videos, “This has been in the works for a while and your request have not fallen on deaf ears. Come join me along with my family in my passion for cooking. This is to be fun and very laid back. In no way am I a professional cook.”

Gary’s fans show their excitement for his cooking show

Of course, Gary’s followers took to the comments of his Instagram post to show their excitement for his new show.

“Yas yas yasssss!!! I’m soo here for this 😍 can’t wait to see more ❤️” wrote one of Gary’s excited fans. Another told him, “OKAY GARYYY 👏👏”

Another one of Gary’s fans showed their excitement in the comments: “Yessssss 🙌 cant wait to watch and learn some cooking skills from the master himself 😋”

Gary is the latest star from the Teen Mom franchise to debut their talents in the kitchen. Gary’s Teen Mom OG castmate Cheyenne Floyd and her dad Kyle recently debuted their cooking show, Our Unfiltered Kitchen. Ashley Jones of Teen Mom 2 runs a cooking blog on Instagram called The Siren Pot, and another Teen Mom 2 star, fellow dad Devoin Austin, operates his own chicken wing business, Wrist of Gold.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.