Teen Mom OG: Cheyenne Floyd recounts nightmare date with Bachelor contestant

Who knew that Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd had ties to The Bachelor? Well, the mom-of-two just shared a bad dating story about a contestant who participated in the popular dating show.

Cheyenne dished about her Bachelor connection while telling a story about her worst date, which means things didn’t end very well with the guy in question— who by the way didn’t make it far on the ABC show either.

Cheyenne Floyd dishes on bad date with Bachelor contestant

The Teen Mom OG star had a recent chat with Us Weekly while promoting the new season of the show and during her chat, she recounted a dating horror story from her past that did not end well.

“I met this guy online and it was my first online experience,” confessed Cheyenne.

The 28-year-old also noted she was scared to venture into the online dating world because she didn’t want to connect her social media accounts and have potential dates find out that she was on TV. Anyway, Cheyenne took the chance and met a guy and they went on their first date.

“He was nice but it was very awkward so I left very quickly,” noted Cheyenne.

The guy called back for a second date and the MTV personality decided to give it another try but right before their date, he called with a question.

“He called me the next day before we were supposed to go on the date. He’s like ‘hey I know we’re supposed to go on this date tonight but I have a quick question for you, and this is gonna be really awkward.’”

Cheyenne says her mind went into overdrive wondering if he was married or had a secret child, but it was nothing of the sort.

“He was like, ‘I just got a call back to do The Bachelor, they want me to be one of the guys, can you give me some advice?’ I’m like we’re going on a date and you want me to give you advice on how to get on a dating show?”

“I gave him advice and that was it, we never went out again,” she noted.

Which Bachelor contestant was it?

After the Teen Mom OG star recounted the story it was only right to reveal the name of the man in question.

But unfortunately, Cheyenne doesn’t even remember his name and he didn’t make it very far on The Bachelor anyway.

“He did this last season but he didn’t make it through like the first round of things…I cannot remember his name to save my life,” confessed Cheyenne.

However, these clues might help to pinpoint the mystery man. Cheyenne noted that he was “really, really tall” and he was a “techy guy.”

The Bachelor fans know that if this guy was going to be “one of the guys,” he was probably actually cast on The Bachelorette. Any ideas about who it could be?

Teen Mom OG returns on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c on MTV.