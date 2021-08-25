Teen Mom OG: Catelynn Baltierra fends off ‘thirsty’ girls who gushed over Tyler’s shirtless pic

Catelynn Baltierra fended off “thirsty” girls who commented on her husband Tyler’s new and improved physique. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra found herself fending off “thirsty” females who made comments about her husband Tyler’s new and improved physique.

Tyler Baltierra has kept his fans drooling over his shirtless selfies this summer.

The Teen Mom OG star shared that he’s been working on beefing up and gaining more muscle mass, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics.

In his latest shirtless post on Instagram on Tuesday, August 24, Tyler posed outside, wearing nothing but a chain around his neck and black shorts.

Tyler used his post to share a sample of his writing, something that he enjoys and likes to share with his 2.9 million followers.

Tyler Baltierra’s fans gush over his body

However, it wasn’t Tyler’s writing that most of his female fans were interested in — it was his body, and they weren’t shy about letting him know.

One fan commented, “Damn damn damn damn damn damn damn it boy that’s all the words that come to mind other than your wife is one lucky woman[.]”

Some of Tyler’s fans got graphic in their comments. One wrote, “It’s big 👀🍆” seemingly referring to what Tyler was showing off, below the belt.

Another one of Tyler’s fan’s comments read, “God damn you so fine 🔥🙌❤”

“Well damn. Your wife is a lucky woman! Enjoy him for all of us girl😍” wrote another one of Tyler’s fans, aiming their comment at Catelynn.

Tyler’s wife, Catelynn, also stopped by to comment on her husband’s post and told him, “Heyyyyy sexyyyyyy 🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤”

Catelynn Baltierra reacts to ‘thirsty’ girl comments

In a separate comment, Catelynn addressed the sexually-charged comments Tyler was receiving from his female fans, who were gushing over his newly buff body.

Catelynn had a message for the “thirsty” girls making passes at her husband: “All these thirsty girls on here 😂😂😂😂 STAY wishing because this is what I sleep next to every night and forever!!! 🥰🤞😬 #gtfoh”

This isn’t the first time Catelynn has publicly gushed over her husband’s newly toned, athletic build. Earlier this summer, Tyler shared a similar selfie, showing off his gains.

Catelynn couldn’t help but head over to the comments and let everyone know that Tyler was her man when she wrote, “Yep! That’s mine 🤤🔥🔥😍😍😍”

Tyler and Catelynn recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. Teen Mom OG fans called out Catelynn for commemorating their anniversary just hours after sharing divorce clickbait on her Twitter account.

The couple, who has been together for 15 years, is expecting their fourth daughter any day now. Tyler and Catelynn are already parents to Carly, 12, Nova, 6, and Vaeda, 2.

Catelynn updated her fans earlier this month that she was already dilated and effaced, and said her and Tyler’s newest daughter will be “here before we know it.”

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c.