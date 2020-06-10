Teen Mom OG: Butch Baltierra arrested — Here’s why Tyler’s dad went to jail

Butch Baltierra is back behind bars. The Ashley reported that the familiar Teen Mom OG face was in a county jail in Flint, Michigan.

Things haven’t been easy for Butch. He has battled substance abuse issues since Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra began their Teen Mom journey. Unfortunately, it looks like he is still dealing with those demons.

Why was Butch Baltierra arrested?

Currently, the official charges against Butch Baltierra have not been revealed. The Ashley is sleuthing around for the details, but so far, all they found was that one charge has a bond of $4,964 and the other doesn’t have one.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

While he goes by Butch, his real name is Darl Baltierra. His last jail stint prior to this was in 2017.

Butch’s struggles have been chronicled on Teen Mom OG, with Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra weighing in on the effect his choices have had on them.

Speculation is that the latest charges are likely drug-related, though it is not confirmed.

Butch Baltierra has struggled with drugs and alcohol for decades. He has been in and out of jail and rehab, working to get his sobriety in order so he can mend relationships with his children and grandchildren.

Read More Amber Portwood’s brother defends her against Andrew Glennon abuse allegations

Catelynn and Tyler discussed Butch’s non-sobriety on Teen Mom OG

Butch Baltierra was discussed on the latest season of Teen Mom OG. Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra talked about whether they should invite him to Vaeda’s first birthday.

It was speculated that he was no longer sober after returning to Michigan. Tyler even called the facility Butch was at to get advice and feel out if inviting him would be enabling.

Vaeda celebrated her first birthday in February, which was four months ago. Butch was not invited.

Now, the Teen Mom OG grandpa is back in jail after returning to Michigan. The decision about inviting him weighed heavily on Catelynn and Tyler, and now, they can cut themselves some slack knowing what they know.

Unfortunately, this is a cycle. It has played out on Teen Mom OG season after season. Butch Baltierra did admit he was no longer working his program, which gave Dr. Drew Pinsky pause.

An addict is supposed to strive toward sobriety daily, keeping themselves accountable with meetings and other things. He decided he didn’t need it, and now it seems that he’s paying for that decision.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.