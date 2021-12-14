Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham weighs in on Josh Duggar verdict

Farrah Abraham had plenty to say about Josh Duggar after he was found guilty of child pornography charges. Pic credit: MTV and @annaduggar/Instagram

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham has weighed in on the Josh Duggar scandal after he was recently found guilty on two child pornography charges.

Former TLC star Josh Duggar was found guilty of possession of child pornography as well as for receiving the images.

The verdict was announced last week after a jury deliberated for a little less than 24 hours.

Josh faces up to 40 years in prison and up to $500,000 in fines, stemming from both counts, which each carry up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

Josh is set to be sentenced next year and was immediately taken into custody after he was found guilty.

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham on Josh Duggar scandal: ‘It’s deplorable’

Now, Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham has added her two cents on Josh’s verdict, and she didn’t hold back.

Farrah first took to Twitter on Dec. 9, the same day Josh Duggar was found guilty.

She tweeted to her followers, “#TLC “12 kids & counting sounds” awful now #JoshDuggar children against their will & not knowing laws – What a wife. I feel bad for kids whose parents use them for #childpornagraphy jail time convictions especially for #GhislaneMaxwell types #triggered WHERE IS #CPS ?”

Next, taking to Twitter Space, a platform where users can share recorded audio messages, Farrah expressed her feelings on the matter one day later.

“This child pornography by Josh Duggar has triggered so many men and women,” Farrah told her followers.

The 30-year-old mom of one continued, “It’s all spinning in my head, and talking about it is giving me a tension headache. I just want to say, first and foremost, that it is deplorable.”

Farrah took a swipe at TLC, the network that formerly aired 19 Kids and Counting, where Josh Duggar and his mega-sized family gained popularity.

“I do want to point out that TLC stands for ‘Tender Loving Care,’ right?” Farrah asked her fans. “As an entertainment conglomerate, I’m not sure where love, care, or any of that comes into play when the title is ’12 Kids and Counting.'”

12 Kids and Counting was the original name of the Duggars’ show on TLC before their family grew to 19 kids.

Farrah Abraham calls 19 Kids and Counting ‘misogynist’

“I’ve never watched the show, and I don’t think I’d ever watch a show where I feel like misogyny toward women is very real,” Farrah continued.

“It’s so hurtful for me to see people get damaged have PTSD that severe and I just know that we all deserve to have healthy parenting experiences,” the former reality TV star added.

“We all deserve to have healthy children, we all deserve to have safety, and we do not need any more of a, I guess, dangered environment where our children are being predatored upon everywhere.”

Farrah went on to offer resources for her followers facing abuse and called out people for “exploiting different bits and pieces of media.”

After choosing to leave Teen Mom OG after nine seasons to pursue a career instead in the adult film industry, Farrah has reemerged and will be appearing on MTV once again.

Next month, Farrah joins cast members, past and present, from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant for the highly anticipated spinoff show, Teen Mom: Family Reunion, where she has already promised viewers she’ll be bringing the drama.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premiere in back-to-back episodes beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV.