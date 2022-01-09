Teen Mom fans bash MTV for allowing ‘abusive’ Amber Portwood on Girls’ Night In, excluding Mackenzie McKee

Teen Mom OG fans are not happy that Amber Portwood was invited to film the spinoffs and not Mackenzie McKee. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG fans are not happy that Amber Portwood has been asked to film the Teen Mom spinoff shows, and showed their support for Mackenzie McKee, who was excluded.

Teen Mom OG fans are backing cast member Mackenzie McKee after she was left out of filming for the new spinoffs.

Beginning next week, MTV will premiere their two spinoff shows, Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, in back-to-back episodes.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee left out of spinoff shows

With the excitement surrounding the highly anticipated spinoff shows came plenty of hype along with promo clips and pics from the network.

Teen Mom Fanz on Instagram recently shared a promo pic from Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, depicting Teen Mom OG castmates Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Baltierra, and Cheyenne Floyd.

Mackenzie’s absence in the pic caught the attention of Teen Mom OG fans and they showed up in the comments to voice their distaste with MTV for continuing to allow Amber to film but excluding Mackenzie.

Mackenzie McKee’s supporters bash MTV, Amber Portwood

Mackenzie’s supporters blasted MTV, with one of her fans writing, “Why are they doing this? I’m confused why amber is there and not her 🤷‍♀️.”

Another asked, “Can we switch that to Amber?!”

“Amber is a repeat abuser and still allowed 🥴🥴,” lamented another of Amber’s critics.

Another one of Mackenzie’s supporters commented, “Exactly. It’s giving real mean girl vibes from everyone. Just need to go ahead and release her. And the fact Amber whom is a repeat domestic violence abuser who doesn’t even have custody of her children is still able to be on the show is beyond me.”

Amber has a history of drug and domestic abuse that has led to her serving time in prison and losing custody of her kids, Leah and James.

Teen Mom OG fans have called for Amber to be booted from the franchise because of her abusive history and don’t understand why MTV would allow her to continue filming but leave Mackenzie out.

Mackenzie claimed she wasn’t even told about the spinoff shows, saying that MTV told her they weren’t filming them.

Mackenzie responded to a curious fan who noticed she was absent from promo pics and videos.

“I was told the show wasn’t even happening 🤔,” Mackenzie explained to her fans. “but life is good. What’s meant to be will be.”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, January 11 at 8/7c on MTV followed by Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In at 9/8c.